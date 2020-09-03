Starlink testing achieved more than 100Mbps, trouble ahead for NBN ?

SpaceX is launching another rocket today, with today’s payload containing more Starlink Satellites that will deliver high speed internet around the globe.

The mission is to blanket the globe with coverage, thanks to matrix of tens of thousands of satellites, delivering internet to regional and rural parts of the world that traditionally have terrible internet.

During the live stream for today’s latest launch, we got some extra information about recent testing of Startlink, by SpaceX employees.

Starlink has confirmed they are able to deliver low-latency. We don’t yuet have any detail on how many ms this is exactly, however we do now know what download speeds are possible. SpaceX confirmed that download speeds of 100Mbps+ were achieved on Starlink.

These speeds are particularly relevant in Australia’s internet landscape that sees much of our country suffer from 2nd class internet speeds. Starlink could change that considerably.

While launching thousands of satellites into space isn’t cheap, Starlink has the opportunity to be the first truly global internet provider. This means they could distribute the cost across a much larger user-base than traditional ISPs. This means the cost of internet from Starlink has the opportunity to deliver great speeds at a great price.

Communication between multiple Starlink satellites is also being tested, with ‘Space Lasers’ having recently transferred hundreds of gigabytes of data.

There are 60 satellites on-board the rocket today, adding to more than 700 satellites that are already up there.

Thankfully today’s launch went well and once again, with SpaceX again landed the booster on the drone ship, ‘Of course I still love you’. This is the second use of this booster, an important aspect of making launches more affordable.

You can get more information at Starlink.com