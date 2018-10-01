Taxify now riding on Google Maps

Taxify has more than 15 million users in over 25 countries globally. That success has led to today, where it’s now being integrated into Google Maps.

Australians in Melbourne and Sydney, will now be able to get an estimate for a Taxify ride duration and ride fare in Google Maps, right next to other transport options.

This works by launching the Google Maps on your phone, searching for your destination, tap ‘Directions’ and open the ride services tab next to the familiar car, public transit, walking and biking options.

The tab will display information about how close Taxify cars are as well as an estimated trip fare. Selecting Taxify as their method of transport and tapping on “Open app” will open up the Taxify app so users can finish booking the ride. Customers without the app on their device will be prompted to install Taxify first.

“Having Taxify be a part of the transit options on Google Maps will make it easier for users to decide on the best way to move around in Sydney and Melbourne, and we’re excited to roll out this feature in Australia. Riders will be able to quickly compare estimated arrival times as well as fares, which will ultimately help people save both time and money,”

Dmitri Pivovarov, Taxify Product Manager.