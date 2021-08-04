Telstra Day is a new monthly day of specials, starting today, with up to $500 off

Telstra has announced a new monthly event called ‘Telstra Day’ which is code for, you get discounts on technology.

Telstra Day is all about helping you the get tech at a great price, all at one simple link, so there’s no searching through pages and pages of expired coupon codes or trawling through old forum posts.

Starting today (Thursday 5 August, 2021), Telstra are offering big deals on some of the latest smartphones, tablets and accessories. Thankfully this is not just Telstra discounting old stock, you’ll find many of the latest iPhones, tablets and smartwatch accessories.

The big headline deal this month is a massive $500 off the latest smartphones from Apple and Samsung. This means you can get into an Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) for $699, or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for $1,348.

You can also save $50 on Apple Airpods, on sale for $199, and save $100 on the Apple Watch SE 40mm, now $404.

And because we know that getting to a store can be tricky during state-based health restrictions, we’re also running the Telstra Day sales via our online store. In fact, we’re even doing free home delivery if you spend $100 or more. You could even do call and collect with your local store to get your hands on the gear sooner.

You can choose to pay upfront for your purchases, or pay it off later on your Telstra bill. And if you find a cheaper price somewhere else, let us know within 7 days and we’ll refund you the difference on your Telstra post-paid account (conditions apply, of course). You can even pay with your Telstra Plus loyalty points!

Speaking of Telstra Plus, any purchase made on Telstra Day will put you in the draw to win a share of 20 million Telstra Plus points (top prize 1 million points). So if you are not already a member, here is how you can sign up.

Below is the full list of Telstra Day deals for August.

Category Product Discount Promo Price Devices (Phones & Tablets) Apple iPhone 12 mini 64Gb $500 $699 Apple iPhone 12 64Gb $400 $949 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128Gb $150 $1,549 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128Gb $150 $1,699 Samsung Galaxy S21 128Gb $250 $1,178 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128Gb $500 $1,348 Apple iPad Air 4th Gen 64Gb $200 $899 Accessories Apple Watch SE GPS + Cell 40mm Gold with Pink Sand Sport Band $100 $404 Apple Watch SE GPS + Cell 40mm Space Grey with Black Sport Band $100 $404 Apple Watch SE GPS + Cell 44mm Space Grey with Black Sport Band $100 $452 Apple AirPods with Charging Case $50 $199 Apple HomePod mini – Space Grey $15 $134 Apple HomePod mini – White $15 $134

Things you need to know:

7 Day Price Match: There are some limits to our 7-day Price Match. For example, we will not match with online only retailers or clearance items, and there are limits to the number of phones per customer we will match the price for. For the full detail see our Telstra Price Match website.

Telstra Plus points competition: Open from 12am AEST 5 August to 11:59pm 5 August 2021 to Aust. residents who are Telstra customers, aged 18+, who make an eligible Telstra purchase on Telstra Day.