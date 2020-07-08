Telstra supporting Melbourne-based customers during Coronavirus lockdown with free data

Things are tough in Victoria right now and specifically in Melbourne as they enter another 6 weeks of lock down due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Thankfully some companies are doing what they can to help.

Telstra is offering eligible consumer and small business customers in Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell shire additional data for mobile and home internet customers in impacted postcodes.

If you’re a consumer or small business using Telstra’s home broadband services on ADSL, NBN or Cable and live in an impacted area, you’ll be getting unlimited data at no additional charge until the 31st of August 2020.

The data, which will be provided automatically, will help those working and studying from home or self-isolating to access videoconferencing, voice over Wi-Fi, cloud connectivity, and more.

Eligible consumer and small business mobile customers in affected areas of Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will also be getting more mobile data.

Post-paid customers on both mobile phone and mobile broadband plans can receive an extra 25GB of data on their plan to use in Australia within 30 days, and Telstra pre-paid customers who recharge with $40 or more can access an additional 10GB of data for use in Australia within 28-30 days (depending on their plan).

Eligible customers can apply for the extra data via our My Telstra app from Tuesday until 31 August 2020 and the data will be available within 24-48 hours.

Eligible pensioners in these same impacted areas with a Telstra home phone plan, will also be able to make unlimited local, national and 13/1300 calls and calls to Australian mobiles from their home phone in Australia, to make staying in touch with friends and family simpler. This will be applied to eligible accounts automatically and will be available until 31 August 2020.

In addition, customers are able to access more self-serve billing options through our My Telstra app and new online hub.

More information at Telstra Exchange.