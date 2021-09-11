Tesla FSD Beta 10 is out (2021.24.15), lane lines matured, expanding to more Early Access Users

After much anticipation (created by Tweets from Elon), Tesla has released FSD Beta V10 (build number 2021.24.15). While the download was a few hours later than expected (midnight PDT), it is now in the cars of FSD Beta users.

UI Updates

While the release notes indicate just bug fixes for this release, updated in this release are some improvements to the lane lines. These look more matured, closer to what would be in a commercial release. Much of the fuzziness has been removed and lines and colours are clearer.

In terms of turns, beta testers are reporting improvements to the confidence in performing turns, similar to what we saw between v8 to v9.

There is a change to how the visualisation works at intersections. You’ll see in these two videos from TeslaRaj that when the car approaches the cross-intersection and a roundabout, the view rotates up and out, to give you a better perspective, nice.

I really like the zoom out at intersections in FSDbeta 10! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/F5S3mbhY96 — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) September 11, 2021

Roundabout also very smooth on new #FSDBeta pic.twitter.com/bHctiBcG0F — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) September 11, 2021

FSD Beta on the highway

In this release, the theory was that we were going to see the same AI-powered, vision-first stack power the highway driving of Navigate on Autopilot, rather than just city streets. We have now had it confirmed that the visualisation is still switching from what we know as the FSD Beta UI back to the regular NOA UI.

Waypoints ?

We have now confirmed that the much-anticipated waypoints feature is not included in this release.

Expansion

One of the big questions around this release is the long-awaited ‘button’ to expand the beta user group. Earlier this year, Musk had suggested the group of around 2,000 early access beta users would be expanded once the software was ready. With Version 10, it seems they have reached a confidence level satisfactory to release it to a wider audience.

We have also just had confirmation that new people are receiving the Beta. At least 1 person who was granted access to the Early Access Program (via email 2 weeks ago), has now received the download for FSD Beta 10.

Musk had suggested the download button would simply show up for anyone who had purchase FSD and enable them to opt into the Beta. This has changed over recent weeks and months to be expanded gradually to ensure maximum safety.

What we do know is that this will be US-only for now, so those of us outside America are likely going to need to wait a number of months. Given we’re in September now, getting access to the FSD Beta in Australians before the end of 2021 seems like a stretch at this point.

The build I’m driving right now is almost there. FSD 10 will blow your mind. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

So far at least, it seems the release is not blowing minds, but is mildly improved. It is worth remembering that this release was originally going to be version 9.3, but was postponed a week and the version then switched to a V10 release.