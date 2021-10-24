Tesla FSDBeta 10.3 detailed release notes revealed

After many, many requests for Tesla to share more detailed release notes, it seems they’re finally listening. Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.3 release notes include the following a long list of changes, which provides a great insight into the work done over the past 2 weeks and after reading through the list, should resolve some of the feedback provided by the testers to date.

FSD beta 10.3 will feature version number 2021.36.5.2 and is of course only available in the US for now (hopefully Australia is on the front-end of this rollout roadmap.

Personally, I’m really glad to see Tesla did not hold back don’t the technical detail, which is in stark contrast to the typical ‘fixes and improvements’.

Everything in 2021.36.5.2 (FSD Beta v10.3) pic.twitter.com/5zv0cwZKwU — Kevin Tesla (@TeslaKevin) October 24, 2021

The Release Notes for FSD Beta 10.3 are:

Added FSD Profiles that allow drivers to control behaviors like rolling stops, exiting passing lanes, speed-based lane changes, following distance and yellow light headway.

Added planning capabilitiy to drive along oncoming lanes to maneuver around path blockage.

Improved creeping speed by linking speed top visibility network estimation and distance to encroachment point of crossing lanes.

Improved crossing object velocity estimation by 20% and yaw estimation by 25% by upreving surround video vehicle network with more data. Also increased system frame rate by +1.7 frames per second.

Improved vehicle semantic detections (e.g. brake lights, turn indicators, hazards) by adding +25k video clips to the training data set.

Improved static obstacle control by upreving the generalized static object network with 6k more video clips (=5.6% precision, +2.5% recall).

Allow more acceleration when merging from on-ramps onto major roads and when lane changing from slow to fast lanes.

Reduced false slowdowns and improved offsetting for pedestrians by improving the model of interaction between pedestrians and the static world.

Improved turning profile for unprotected turns by allowing ego to cross over lane lines more naturally, when safe to do so.

Improved speed profile for boosting onto high-speed roads by enforcing stricter longitudinal and lateral acceleration limits required to beat the crossing objects.

FSDBeta 10.3 will once again be expanding to a suite of new Tesla owners tonight (US time). After rolling out to those users with a Safety Score of 100 a fortnight ago, it’s now time for those with a score of 99 to get the Beta. At this rate, it will take months to roll out to the more than 150,000 people who pushed the button (we learnt this number during the Q3 earnings call this week).

It is unclear how many people achieved a score of 99, but the expectation is that as we move down the likely bell curve distribution of scores, there will be far more than the 1,000-1,200 who received it last time. From the initial 2,000 beta testers who’ve had the Beta for just over a year, we’d currently be sitting between 3-3,500 testers.

Releasing the Beta to those who scored 99 in the Safety Score, could possibly double that amount of testers.

Regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2021

After missing the scheduled release for 10.3 last night, it seems the rollout is on track today.