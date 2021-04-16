Tesla just dropped the price of Model 3 in Australia, now starts at A$68k driveaway

The Tesla Model 3 SR+ is Tesla’s cheapest vehicle in Australia and today we’ve seen a price drop by as much as $5,000. Price changes are regularly adjusted to accommodate changing production costs and exchange rates. After this latest change, you can now get into a Tesla for less than $70,000.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at A$62,900 before on-road costs and in VIC results in a Driveaway price of just $68,094. This exact drop will differ between states, but prior to this change, the same car cost $72k.

The Standard Range Plus is a rear-wheel drive vehicle, offering 508km of range (NEDC), a top speed of 225km/h and a 0-100km/hr time of 5.6 seconds. Included is all the regular features like access to the Supercharger network, Autopilot, smartphone keyless entry and then you have options to like premium connectivity on top.

The Model 3 Long Range drive away price starts at A$84,298 (VIC) and the Model 3 Performance can be in your driveway for A$100,554.

Tesla now makes the RHD Model 3 for Australia in the Shanghai factory, rather than the Freemont factory in California. With a lower cost of delivery and cheaper production costs in China, Australians didn’t see a price reduction for the Made-in-China Model 3 until now. This is the most likely reason for the adjustment in pricing today.

There has been no change to the price of the Full Self-Driving Package, which still costs A$10,100. The prices to switch paint looks to be the same, with the top Red Multi-coat, still priced at A$2,900 and the white interior option at A$1,500.

If money is no object and you spec out all the options, you will pay A$120,202 Driveaway, with A$8,508 of that being for the Luxury Car Tax and all on-road costs totally A$14,277.

While the A$68k price tag is still a premium price for many, it is heading in the right direction. Let us know in the comments if this new price change is enough to get you into a Model 3.