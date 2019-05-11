Tesla Model 3 Australian pre-orders get referral codes

As Australians continue to wait for the Model 3 order page to go live, Tesla have updated their website to add something. For those who have reserved a place in the production cue (by putting money down), you should now see your referral code in your account page.

Those who follow techAU will know I did that on January 1st this year, so techAU now has a referral code.

If you enjoy our coverage of Tesla, then we’d love it if you use our referral code. This will unlock free Supercharging for both of us. Obviously, this links to Model S and X orders for now, until the Model 3 order page goes live.

Tesla Referral Program

You and anyone using your referral code to buy a Tesla will receive 7,500 free Supercharger km! On May 28, this will revert back to 1,500 km.

Each referral now also gives you five chances to win a Founders Series Model Y or Roadster supercar! Tesla owners who already have free Supercharging get ten chances to win.

