Tesla Model Y deliveries have begun, manual, videos now available

Tesla Model Y’s are now being delivered to customers. After unveiling the mid-sized SUV back in March 2019, just 1 year later, the car is on the road.

The Model Y builds on the success of the Model 3 and shares between 70-75% of the same parts, but now it’s in the hands of owners, we some more about the car.

Before we get started, I can confirm that it’s still not available for pre-order in Australia, let’s hope that RHD isn’t too far away.

The biggest differences with the Model Y are:

Powered tailgate/liftgate

USB-C ports (front and rear)

Included Qi wireless charger

Black rather than Chrome accents

New Uberturbine wheels

No 18″ wheels option, only 19″ or 20″

Individually foldable rear seats

Additional 12V outlet in boot

Model Y is taller at 1.624m vs Model 3 at 1.443m.

Model Y has increased ground clearance (around 1-1.5″)

New Frunk inlay plastic.

With the start of deliveries, Tesla has also released the official US Manual for the Model Y. You can read that here and if you’re going to buy one, it’s a great preview of every aspect of the car you’re buying.

Tesla also released some videos on how to operate the powered tailgate, fold the rear seats etc. For those after the 7-seater option, that’s not available till 2021.

Ben from Teslanomics has had a look and put together a first impressions video of the Model Y. He had access to the first in California and one of the first in America.