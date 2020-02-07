The first livery of the 2020 Formula 1 seas is from Haas, looks great, like a silent assassin

Overnight Formula 1 Team Haas, has become the first to reveal their car’s livery for the 2020 FIA Formula One Season. The design is really striking, with the black, grey and red colours working well from front to back.

While this is the first livery reveal of the 2020 season, those paying attention will spot the older, smaller rims, rather than the new 2020 18″ spec. This means the car is not the 2020 spec car, we’ll have to wait a little bit to get an great appreciation for how teams are adapting to the new regulations.

Haas’ digital renderings of their car will make way for the real thing, during a public launch in Barcelona, one hour before testing begins on February 19th.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will drive on day one, with Grosjean taking over the following day. The drivers are set to split the final day on Friday.

This year’s car, known as the VF-20, is the team’s fifth Formula 1 car and is a reversion back to the original colour pallete. Gone is the black and gold colour scheme of the 2019 season, which was basically a black body, plus sponsors logos, while this year’s combination actually looks really well thought through and intentionally designed to be striking.

“Undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t. With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and to scrutinise ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20. Last year was definitely a setback, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have. Everybody at the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they can do better. I’m looking forward to seeing the VF-20 make its track debut. As always in testing, you want many things, but lots of mileage, reliability and speed would be welcomed as we ready ourselves for the first race in Australia.” Haas Team principal, Guenther Steiner

The 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship launches with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix March 15 in Melbourne.

More information at Haasf1team.com