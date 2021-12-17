The future of Gymkhana is Electric, Audi makes Block a prototype to hoon around in

If you’re into cars, you live your life driving a car that someone else designed and sure, some of us modify cars, but they are never ground-up factory builds just for you. After a recent departure from Ford to Audi, that’s exactly what Ken Block got with a stunning new all-electric prototype car, build just for Block.
Block’s new Audi S1 Hoonitron is a stark departure from his long racing career in ICE vehicles. Clearly opening a new chapter, Block is seeing the future of motorsport and grabbing the wheel with both hands.
The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron was designed and built in Audi’s Design Center in Ingolstadt, Germany and this week we got the first tour of the vehicle.
While normal vehicle development cycles are typically somewhere between 3 and 5 years, Audi was able to pool resources for this special project and condense that into less than one year – amazing with the build process from the drawing boards a reality in only four weeks!
The all-electric Hoonitron is essentially a fully modernized version of the legendary Group B Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2.
While we don’t see Block driving it just yet, this video does give us a great look at the vehicle and it’s clear Block is excited.
Ken Block rose to fame in popular culture thanks to his series of Gymkhana videos, with the most popular (Gymkhana 7) accumulating a massive 56 Million views. The whole Hoonigan channel currently has 922 Million views and is rapidly racing towards that magic Billion view number than only a handful of channels on YouTube have achieved.