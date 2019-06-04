These apps will improve your streaming TV experience

I don’t think many people predicted just how quickly the way we watch TV would change. When Game of Thrones started, Netflix was providing reruns and movies that had left cinemas. Now, as Game of Thrones has ended, Netflix has built up a huge library of original content that is still growing rapidly. Content everyone talks about.

Yes, not everyone is a cord-cutter just yet, but millenials and Gen-Z are embracing it with a renewed passion for TV shows that are actually good.

Since you’re probably one of the hundreds of millions streaming TV, you might want to consider downloading these apps to improve your viewing experience.

A VPN

A VPN is really important for security, which is why you should absolutely use one regardless of whether you stream. But one of the benefits of using a VPN is that you can watch US TV live, as well as the streaming catalogs of any country you choose, no matter where you are.

By simply changing your VPN server to the United States, you’ll get access to everything available on public television, as well as the ability to subscribe to services like HBO Now and Hulu. You’ll have all the content you ever need, even if you don’t dig into the excellent content from other countries around the world.

Google Chromecast

If you don’t own a smart TV, you will need to use other means to connect your computer to the TV. An HDMI cable is one such option, but it’s certainly not ideal. Cables are ugly and they get damaged easily. You have to physically connect them, which is frustrating when you’re trying to cut cords.

Google ChromeCast, however, is a breeze to use. You simply plug it into your TV and leave it hanging there, out of sight. It gives you simple instructions to connect it to your WiFi and set it up, and then anyone using any device can connect to it. It is a better option than Apple TV, even if you own primarily Apple products, as ChromeCast works with everything.

Videostream for ChromeCast

If you do end up using a ChromeCast, you should download Videostream as well. Videostream is an app created by a small Canadian startup. It will stream actual video files to your ChromeCast, even if you don’t have screen mirroring capabilities. When you download a show that you couldn’t get anywhere else, you can load it with Videostream and it will be on your TV directly.

Videostream has other handy features. It automatically finds subtitles for you (and you can get them to autoload if you need them) and it doesn’t play the actual video on your computer screen. There are extra features available if you choose to pay their subscription fee of $1.99 a month.

Spotify

Spotify is possibly the best music streaming app around, and it can also stream to your TV. When you have guests over, you can stream Spotify direct to your smart TV or ChromeCast, and it will pull up the playlist, giving you lyrics and notes about the song playing.

You don’t even have to subscribe to get curated, shuffled playlists.