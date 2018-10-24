TicWatch C2 announced

Mobvoi Inc. have announced their second smartwatch, the TicWatch C2 (Classic) today at a launch event in London. Global pre-orders now live and available for purchase the first week of December.
TicWatch C2 details
As a successor to Mobvoi’s first smartwatch, the TicWatch C2 is a Wear OS by Google device that’s built with premium materials, packed with functions, and is available now for pre-order on Mobvoi.com/au for $299 AUD.
Mobvoi’s diverse lineup of smartwatches, including the recently released TicWatch Pro, shows there is a TicWatch for every lifestyle. New features of the newly announced TicWatch C2 include:
- Built with stainless steel watch fronts and genuine leather straps
- Comes in three colors: rose gold, black, and platinum
- The rose gold version is thinner (12.80mm), Mobvoi’s thinnest smartwatch yet and is built for slimmer wrists
- Comes equipped with features like NFC (works with Google Pay™), health and fitness functions and voice assistant compatibility
- Powered by Wear OS by Google, with thousands of smartwatch apps and watchfaces available through Google Play and new proactive help from the Google Assistant
TicWatch C2 Technical Specifications
|Model
|TicWatch C2 20mm
|TicWatch C2 18mm
|Dimensions (mm)
|42.83 x 42.83 x 13.10
|42.83 x 42.83 x 12.80
|Colors
|Black, Platinum
|Rose Gold
|Watch Case
|Stainless steel (front)
|Stainless steel (front)
|Watch Strap
|Genuine leather (interchangeable), 20mm
|Genuine leather (interchangeable), 18mm
|Operating System
|Wear OS by Google
|Wear OS by Google
|Compatibility
|Android, iPhone
|Android, iPhone
|Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Display
|1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px)
|1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|GPS
|GPS + GLONASS + Beidou
|GPS + GLONASS + Beidou
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
|NFC payments
|Yes (Google Pay)
|Yes (Google Pay)
|Battery capacity
|400mAh (2 days)
|400mAh (2 days)
|Waterproof rating
|IP68
|IP68
TicPods Free
In addition, the company officially launched their first true wireless earbuds, TicPods Free are true wireless earbuds that successfully raised over $2.8M through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this summer.
Today, Mobvoi announced their much-anticipated retail launch on mobvoi.com and Amazon (US/UK) with an MSRP of A$199 – available now for online purchase.
TicPods Free combine the latest developments in wearable software and hardware into one device with exceptional design. Features include:
- Android and iPhone compatibility
- Google Assistant and Siri compatibility
- Intuitive side touch panel – enables users to control their audio by touching the side of the earbuds through gestures, including:
- Swiping up and down on the stem to adjust volumeDouble tapping on the pods to answer or end a call; when not on calls, double-tapping will skip to the next song in your playlistLong pressing for two seconds to reject calls; or, when not on calls, to activate your phone’s voice assistant
- Automatic in-ear detection – allows TicPods Free to know when you’re listening so that audio automatically plays when both pods are inserted into your ears, while removing either will pause your audio
- Call audio in both ears – hear and be heard more clearly since both earbuds will be broadcasting rather than just the right one
- Noise isolating design – hear more clearly as the ergonomic design of the earbuds block out outside noise, so you can focus on what you want to hear; two sizes of silicone tips will come in the box so that various ear canal sizes are covered
- 95 dB SPL speaker – provide louder overall volume while saving on power usage; this is especially useful when taking calls in noisy environments
- Extended battery – A single charge lasts 4 hours, requiring just 40 minutes of charging before reaching full capacity, and when combined with its portable charging case, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life
- IPX5 rating – Water resistant to rain and sweat
- Award-winning design – TicPods Free boast Red Dot and iF product design awards
- Available in three colors – white, blue, and red
Mobvoi is setting itself apart in the wearables space through award-winning design, and the innovative integration of artificial intelligence within its line of products. Their TicWatch line is the top selling Wear OS by Google smartwatch line on Amazon.