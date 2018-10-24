TicWatch C2 announced


Posted by on October 25, 2018

Mobvoi Inc. have announced their second smartwatch, the TicWatch C2 (Classic) today at a launch event in London. Global pre-orders now live and available for purchase the first week of December.

TicWatch C2 details

As a successor to Mobvoi’s first smartwatch, the TicWatch C2 is a Wear OS by Google device that’s built with premium materials, packed with functions, and is available now for pre-order on Mobvoi.com/au for $299 AUD. 

Mobvoi’s diverse lineup of smartwatches, including the recently released TicWatch Pro, shows there is a TicWatch for every lifestyle. New features of the newly announced TicWatch C2 include:

  • Built with stainless steel watch fronts and genuine leather straps
  • Comes in three colors: rose gold, black, and platinum
  • The rose gold version is thinner (12.80mm), Mobvoi’s thinnest smartwatch yet and is built for slimmer wrists
  • Comes equipped with features like NFC (works with Google Pay™), health and fitness functions and voice assistant compatibility
  • Powered by Wear OS by Google, with thousands of smartwatch apps and watchfaces available through Google Play and new proactive help from the Google Assistant

TicWatch C2 Technical Specifications

ModelTicWatch C2 20mm TicWatch C2 18mm
Dimensions (mm) 42.83 x 42.83 x 13.10 42.83 x 42.83 x 12.80
ColorsBlack, Platinum Rose Gold
Watch Case Stainless steel (front) Stainless steel (front)
Watch Strap Genuine leather (interchangeable), 20mm Genuine leather (interchangeable), 18mm
Operating System Wear OS by Google Wear OS by Google
Compatibility Android, iPhone Android, iPhone
Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
Display 1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px) 1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px)
Connectivity Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
GPS GPS + GLONASS + Beidou GPS + GLONASS + Beidou
Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
NFC payments Yes (Google Pay) Yes (Google Pay)
Battery capacity 400mAh (2 days) 400mAh (2 days)
Waterproof rating IP68 IP68

TicPods Free

In addition, the company officially launched their first true wireless earbuds, TicPods Free are true wireless earbuds that successfully raised over $2.8M through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this summer.

Today, Mobvoi announced their much-anticipated retail launch on mobvoi.com and Amazon (US/UK) with an MSRP of A$199 – available now for online purchase.

TicPods Free combine the latest developments in wearable software and hardware into one device with exceptional design. Features include:

  • Android and iPhone compatibility
  • Google Assistant and Siri compatibility
  • Intuitive side touch panel – enables users to control their audio by touching the side of the earbuds through gestures, including:
    • Swiping up and down on the stem to adjust volumeDouble tapping on the pods to answer or end a call; when not on calls, double-tapping will skip to the next song in your playlistLong pressing for two seconds to reject calls; or, when not on calls, to activate your phone’s voice assistant
  • Automatic in-ear detection – allows TicPods Free to know when you’re listening so that audio automatically plays when both pods are inserted into your ears, while removing either will pause your audio
  • Call audio in both ears – hear and be heard more clearly since both earbuds will be broadcasting rather than just the right one
  • Noise isolating design – hear more clearly as the ergonomic design of the earbuds block out outside noise, so you can focus on what you want to hear; two sizes of silicone tips will come in the box so that various ear canal sizes are covered
  • 95 dB SPL speaker – provide louder overall volume while saving on power usage; this is especially useful when taking calls in noisy environments
  • Extended battery – A single charge lasts 4 hours, requiring just 40 minutes of charging before reaching full capacity, and when combined with its portable charging case, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life
  • IPX5 rating – Water resistant to rain and sweat
  • Award-winning design – TicPods Free boast Red Dot and iF product design awards
  • Available in three colors – white, blue, and red

Mobvoi is setting itself apart in the wearables space through award-winning design, and the innovative integration of artificial intelligence within its line of products. Their TicWatch line is the top selling Wear OS by Google smartwatch line on Amazon.

Hardware


