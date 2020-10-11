Tomorrow’s Amazon Prime Day Deals revealed, some big savings on offer

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, starting at 12am AEDT on October 13th (Tuesday). Ahead of the massive 66 hours of savings, we can reveal some of the savings on offer and as you would expect, technology features heavily.

Prime Day 2020 delivers Australian Prime members more deals than any previous Prime Day event with exclusive access to tens of thousands of products at discounted prices from both big brands and small local businesses.

To support local Australian businesses as the Holiday season kicks off, Amazon Australia has also launched their ‘Shop Local’ store featuring products from hundreds of Australian small businesses, and new curated collections to connect customers with local brands, including Sydney based Zenify and Gold Coast-based Scenic Brew.

Customers can access the Shop Local store on Amazon.com.au/shoplocal

“It isn’t long until Prime Day begins and we are thrilled to be able to share some of the great deals that will be available to Prime members in Australia this year. With huge savings across the store, we hope that there will be something for everyone. We are also proud to put small Aussie businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store in the run up to one of our busiest shopping events and beyond.” Matt Furlong, Country Manager for Amazon Australia

Deals will be available across all categories including Amazon devices, consumer electronics, pantry food and drink, toys, fashion, beauty and more.

“Amazon’s Prime Day is such an important moment of the year for us as a small business. Prime Day gives us the opportunity to offer Prime members some amazing deals and historically it’s been one of our biggest days of sales for the whole year. We’re really excited that Amazon Australia has put small businesses at the heart of this year’s Prime Day through their Shop Local store, as we know our customers are increasingly interested in shopping from Aussie businesses.” Andonis Sakatis, founder of Zenify.

We’ve listed out some of the best deals that Australian Prime members will have access to. For those American Express cardholders, you can earn 10 bonus points per $1 spent on Oct 13-14, up to a maximum of 5,000 points.

Let’s start with Amazon’s own products which naturally attract come sizable discounts, setting the way for great deals, just in time for Christmas.

Amazon Devices

Save $100 off RRP on Echo Show 8

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Ring Home Security

Save up to $80 off RRP on Kindle Paperwhite

Electronics

Save up to 40% on select Panasonic Cameras

Save up to 26% on select NIKON Cameras.

Great savings on the Fitbit Versa 2 starting from $199

Video Games

Save 15% off selected Playstation 4 video games.

Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console Black for $399, 28% off RRP.

Kids

Save 15% off select Children’s Books

Fashion

Great savings on fashion – customers can buy select Puma clothing starting from $15 and select Cotton On clothing starting from $10

Great savings on Shoes – customers can buy select Crocs sandals starting from $29.99 and select Skechers shoes starting from $67

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 37% off RRP on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 30% on select Dremel Tools. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Pantry Food & Drink

Prime members spend $50 and Save 30% on select everyday essentials from brands such as Carmans, Heinz, Finish, Pine O Cleen, Dilmah tea. Discount applied at checkout

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Starburst 500g and Skittles 1.1Kg. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Prime Members pay $19.98 for select Coca Cola 36-Pack – $0.56c per Can. Discount applied at checkout.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select T2. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save up to 49% off select San Pellegrino, Perrier and Evian. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Baby, Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Prime members pay $40 for Huggies One-Month Supply and can save an additional 15% on scheduled deliveries through Subscribe and Save. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save up to 25% on select Philips Avent. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Prime Members pay $90 for select Foreo Luna Mini 2. Discount applied at checkout

Save on select GHD hair appliances. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save on select Skin Care from Weleda, Palmolive and more. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Pets

Save on select pet treats from Greenies, Pedigree, Schmackos, Bow Wow, WAG and more

Early Prime Day Deals Start Now

Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals.

Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free. $11.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

– For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free. $11.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime. Audible – Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

– Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime. Kindle Unlimited – Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can enjoy 3 months of subscription for free. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

– Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can enjoy 3 months of subscription for free. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime. Prime Video – Prime members and customers can rent popular movies starting at $0.99 on Prime Video Store.

Local deals will run for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEDT on Wednesday, 14 October, with Prime Day deals from the U.S. available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store until 6pm AEDT on Thursday, 15 October. If you haven’t already tried Prime can get access to these savings with a free 30-day trial at amazon.com.au/primeday.

Amazon Prime costs A$6.99 a month, or save 30% with an annual membership at A$59.