Use your favourite NFT as your Twitter Profile Picture

Twitter has launched a new feature today, adding the ability for users to use their favourite NFT as their Profile Pictures.

To enable this, you need to pay for Twitter Blue subscribers (A$4.49 per month) and use Twitter on iOS (for now), via its early access Labs feature.

From celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton to athletes like Rob Gronkowski and even Tony Hawk, more and more people are taking the leap forward into the NFT world and using these one-of-a-kind digital assets as a way of identity and self-expression.

Twitter says that NFT Profile Pictures bring people on Twitter a new and exciting way to directly insert themselves into the conversation. Since January 1st 2021, there has been more than 255.6M Tweets relating to NFTs globally, which is growing rapidly.

The majority of Tweets about NFTs have come from the US (43M), Indonesia (39M), Philippines (21M), India (18M) and Turkey (11M).

The @TwitterBlue account shared a fairly extensive Tweet thread with a how-to video as well as a promo video featuring NFT creators including Bobby Hundreds, Micah Johnson and many others!

gm!



You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

To an NFT Profile Photo, you’ll need to verify NFT ownership by directly connecting your crypto wallets to Twitter and select an NFT from their collection as their new profile picture, which will then display in a unique hexagon shape across all surfaces.

It does look like there is a slight issue with the implementation, something we’ve reached out to Twitter for comment on and will update the post with their reply.

There's actually a MAJOR PROBLEM with the new Twitter PFP feature.



It appears to work for ANY NFT in your collection. Not just verified collections.



That means someone can just right-click-save any NFT, mint it, and then use it as their PFP 😢



You were so close Twitter. Why 😭 — Adam Hollander (@HollanderAdam) January 20, 2022

Update

Twitter has responded with the following statement.