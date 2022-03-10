Want to build an epic gaming PC? Try it out virtually using PC Building Simulator 2

If you’ve always wanted to build the epic PC of your dreams, then perhaps you’d like to do it virtually, before you make your big investment in the latest GPU, RGB light and liquid cooling.
PC Building Simulator 2 is the sequel to the 2018 cult hit build ‘em up, and is launching later this year on Epic Games Store.
The key features of the title are:
- A vastly expanded & improved feature set
- A challenging, in-depth, 30+ hour career mode
- 1200+ individual PC parts at launch, all true-to-life
- Improved and updated visuals for greater graphical fidelity
- Even greater hardware and software simulation takes the whole experience to the next level
Developed by veteran Liverpool, UK development team Spiral House, and published by Epic Games, PC Building Simulator 2 pushes the limits of virtual PC creation to new heights, rendering players’ dream machines in more detail than ever before.
What I like about the title is that it licenses the official brands so products look realistically like they will in real life, if you went on to purchase them.
At launch, they’ll have more than 1,200 officially-licensed parts from industry giants like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and enthusiast brands like Thermal Grizzly, players will be able to customize and optimize their rigs to a new level. Of course, no battlestation would be complete without a healthy dose of RGB.
Alongside a challenging new 30+ hour career mode, PC Building Simulator 2 brings improved graphical fidelity, a host of new features to deepen the PC building experience, and steps up the realism of hardware and software simulation.
PC Building Simulator 2 is set for release in 2022 exclusively on the Epic Games Store.
Fans can now head over to the official store page to wishlist the game. For more information, check out PCBuildingSim.com.
Check out the announcement trailer below.