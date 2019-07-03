Watch Europe crash test a Tesla Model 3, leaves with 5 stars

Well it turns out the Model 3 is not a Mustang. In the latest round of safety tests, they destroyed multiple Tesla Model 3’s to determine it’s safety ranking in Europe, known as the Euro NCAP.

From January 1st last year, Australia endorsed the European standard for testing and ANCAP now aligns with EuroNCAP.

Naturally, there was a couple of cameras around when these tests were undertaken and are now made available for the public to see just what they’re buying.

Euro NCAP performs a series of crash tests on each model tested:

a frontal impact test, the car impacts a rigid barrier.

an offset frontal impact test, 40% of the width of the car is striking a deformable barrier

a pole test, the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole

a side impact test, a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver’s door.

What’s impressive to note about the crash tests, is the small impact to the occupants, even in fairly high, major accidents. The airbags deploy, there’s glass flying everywhere and the body is damaged, but most importantly, the space where you and your loved ones sit, are barely impacted.

We then see a series of outdoor, pedestrian tests, conducted with different impactors, adult and child head form, lower and upper leg form and whiplash tests are performed on a sled.

Active safety is tested based on the car’s equipment: autonomous emergency braking systems (car to car, with a pedestrian and a cyclist target), lane support and speed assist technologies and seatbelt reminders.

The full details for those who like to read are available on the website, but honestly, the video is way more enjoyable to watch.