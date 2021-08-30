Winton and Sandown Raceways are coming to iRacing ahead of Supercars eSeries

If you’re a Aussie racing fan, then chances are, you’ll be familiar with racing circuits the Winton Motor Raceway in Regional Victoria and Sandown Raceway in Melbourne. Racing simulation title iRacing has announced these two iconic circuits will be available in the next few months.

Winton Motor Raceway has been a mainstay of the Supercars calendar since 1985, with the tight and twisty rural layout providing a unique challenge for Supercars drivers. The Melbourne-based Sandown Raceway has been in operation since 1962, and has hosted endurance and sprint events in Supercars.

These 2 new tracks add to a other Australian circuits including Mount Panorama, Phillip Island and Oran Park Circuit.

The popular sim racing platform will also be enabling Supercars in time for the release of the new circuits. The Supercars Ford Mustang GT and Holden ZB Commodore made their respective debuts for the 2018 season after multiple years of development, and each car produces 635 horsepower from a 5.0-liter V8 powerplant.

As the category heads towards Gen 3 next year, let’s hope we also see the next-gen cars available soon.

Supercars will join an ever-expanding fleet of premier racing classes, such as all three national NASCAR divisions, GT3, and GT4, plus many single-make divisions, as part of iRacing’s AI platform.

The announcement comes ahead of the commencement of the 2021 Supercars Eseries, which will begin on Wednesday. The six-round series is based on the popular iRacing platform and features a $26,500 prize pool for the Pro Gamer portion of the championship. $10,000 will be awarded to the series winner.

The All Stars consists of main game Supercars and Dunlop Super2 drivers, with drivers to race at five famous oval circuits including Charlotte, Pocono, Daytona, Michigan and Bristol.

I’ve driven at both of these circuits IRL, so to be able to race them virtually, with the accuracy that iRacing offers, is something I’m personally very excited about. We can see from a couple of images released by iRacing, the track (and environment) is being laser scanned to ensure the a high level of accuracy in it’s creation.

More information is available at iRacing.com