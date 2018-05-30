Xbox ANZ offering Gold Class experience to watch E3 keynote

E3 is the biggest gaming conference of the year, and this year, Xbox ANZ have put together a unique experience to watch it. Assuming you’re not flying to LA to see it in person, you can watch the event live from 5 different locations across Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets to The Xbox GrE3n Carpet cost A$20 + booking fee, with proceeds going to charity and participants getting over $100 in value on the day, including:

A Gold Class cinema experience + breakfast

The Xbox Keynote (LIVE from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles)

Competitions + awesome prizes (Xbox One X)

Full length feature film: Solo: A Star Wars Story

When: Monday 11th June 5.30am – 11.30am (public holiday around Australia and New Zealand)

Locations available: