Xbox ANZ offering Gold Class experience to watch E3 keynote

Posted by on May 30, 2018

E3 is the biggest gaming conference of the year, and this year, Xbox ANZ have put together a unique experience to watch it. Assuming you’re not flying to LA to see it in person, you can watch the event live from 5 different locations across Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets to The Xbox GrE3n Carpet cost A$20 + booking fee, with proceeds going to charity and participants getting over $100 in value on the day, including:

  • A Gold Class cinema experience + breakfast
  • The Xbox Keynote (LIVE from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles)
  • Competitions + awesome prizes (Xbox One X)
  • Full length feature film: Solo: A Star Wars Story

When: Monday 11th June 5.30am – 11.30am (public holiday around Australia and New Zealand)

Locations available:

  • Entertainment Quarter (Sydney) – bookings available here
  • Wetherill Park (Sydney) – bookings available here
  • Melbourne Central (Melbourne) – bookings available here
  • Sunnybank Plaza (Brisbane)– bookings available here
  • Sylvia Park (Mt Wellington, NZ) – bookings available here 
