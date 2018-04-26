Watch Usain Bolt play Xbox on Mixer, Twitch or Facebook

At 8.00am AEST tomorrow (27th April, 2018), Usain Bolt will put his speed to the test as he completes in challenges in a variety of Xbox games. He’ll have 10 minutes to complete each challenge from games such as NBA Playgrounds, Dead Rising 3, Gears of War 4 and Pro Evolution Soccer 18, a game which he himself is in.

As part of a promotion for Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service, The Fastest Man in the World Usain Bolt’s gaming session will be streamed live online via Xbox Mixer, Twitch, and Xbox on Facebook.

As part of a push to increase fan engagement, Usain’s appearance is just the first of a number of upcoming Xbox Game Pass Challenges.

If you haven’t yet tried out Xbox Game Pass, you can grab a free 14 day trial, but be warned, it is addictive, especially if you have a healthy internet connection, just install any of more than 100 games. If you do decide to buy the service, it costs less than Netflix at A$10.95 per month.

Don’t forget to tune in for what is sure to be an amazing livestream on April 26 hosted by Microsoft Studios Community Manager Rukari Austin.