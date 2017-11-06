Xbox One X Enhanced titles continue to roll out

As we approach the release date of the Xbox One X, developers are delivering ‘Enhanced’ updates to their titles.

While new games will simply come with 4K assets, new visual effects and refinements in overall lighting, shadows, and reflections, existing titles will and are receiving updates.

To see which of your games are Xbox One X Enhanced, you can check out the full list of Xbox One X Enhanced Games list found here (updated daily).

If you’re on the console and have Automatic Updates enabled, your console will simply download the updates when new versions are available. To check which have been updated, just head to My Games and Apps > My Games and set the right-most filter to “Xbox One X Enhanced”. Games listed in this section have been updated.

If you don’t have Automatic Updates turned on, likely to save bandwidth, you can manually check for updates by going to Updates to check for the latest available game updates. You can also sort My Games and Apps by Last Update to see a list of recent updates.

Since getting the Xbox One X for review a number of 4K updates have rolled out from 1st and 3rd party developers, which is encouraging for the new console, helping justify your upgrade.

At the time of writing, here’s the list of updates available.

Ashes Cricket L.A. Noire Assassin’s Creed Origins Mantis Burn Racing Call of Duty: WWII Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Crossout Morphite Danger Zone Need for Speed Payback Dead Rising 4 Outlast 2 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Path of Exile Disneyland Adventures Portal Knights EA Sports FIFA 18 Project CARS 2 EA Sports Madden NFL 18 Quantum Break EA Sports NBA Live 18 Rise of the Tomb Raider F1 2017 Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Fallout 3 Sonic Forces Farming Simulator 17 Super Lucky’s Tale Forza Motorsport 7 Super Night Riders Gears of War 4 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GRIDD: Retroenhanced Titanfall 2 Halo 3 Transcripted Halo 5: Guardians World of Tanks Halo Wars 2 Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Killer Instinct

Microsoft says updates won’t slow down, with new titles coming later this year like Star Wars Battlefront II, LA Noir and PUBG all to be Xbox One X Enhanced. Next year we’ll see games like Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Dragon Ball Fighterz, Ashen, Crackdown 3, Below, Monster Hunter: World, State of Decay 2 added to the list.