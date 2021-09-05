XDO Pantera Pico PC is a really capable tiny PC that just launched on Kickstarter

Right now, there are millions of us working-from-home and learning-from-home and the vast majority of our computing usage is light, really light, basically browsing the web, creating documents, watching videos and maybe play the occasional game.

Sure, if you’re a video editor, you create 3D animations, or you want to play the latest FPS on Ultimate settings while streaming on Twich, then you need a hardcore performance PC. The reality is for most people, that’s overkill and many of us get by with laptop performance.

If we think about our lives now, gone is the casual fleeting use of a computer, instead, that’s replaced by many hours per day, so having a dedicated setup makes a lot of sense, but you’re probably not looking to spend the world and you may not have the space for a large PC setup.

Introducing the XDO Pantera Pico PC. This tiny cube fits in the palm of your hand (2.63″ X 2.63″ X 1.75″ or 67mm x 67mm x 53mm) but features plenty of performance, a lot of features to make this a viable alternative.

The outer shell is made from a single block of aluminium, CNC-milled and hard-anodized for the perfect finish. This is available in black, blue, red, grey, gold, pink and purple, so there are lots of choices to suit your personal preference. The top and bottom are made of durable plastic, which also allows wireless connectivity to escape from the compact unit.

Inside the tiny PC, you’ll find an Intel Celeron quad-core processor running at 2.7Ghz (J4125), paired with up to 8GB RAM. You can jam up to 1TB of storage in there, thanks to the M.2 slot. If somehow that’s not enough, there’s also a MicroSD expansion slot.

There’s HDMI 2.0 video out, capable of supporting 4K at 60Hz thanks to Intel’s UHD Graphics 600. By way of connectivity, there’s dual-band WiFi, as well as Bluetooth support (great for wireless keyboards and mice).

On the back of the device, you’ll find a speaker/mic port, as well as 4 USB ports, 3 of which are USB3.0 and 1 legacy USB 2.0 port. This is complemented by the 12v USB power port and of course, all of this needs to be cooled, so there’s a robust heat-sink and powerful 9500 RPM fan.

When it comes to software, you have the choice between Linux, or Windows (64-bit compatible) and XDO is committing to supporting WIndows 11 when it’s released later this year.

The crazy thing about having a computer this small is that when things do get back to normal and travel resumes, it’s small enough to pack in your bag and travel with. Just take a HDMI cable and connect to the TV in your hotel room.

Top Features

Ultra small form factor desktop computer, easily fits most bags

Far lighter than a desktop tower PC

Windows and Linux compatible

Perfect for office or for work-from-home setups

It’s an all-around home entertainment center

It’s Windows 11 ready

User-expandable storage

More USB ports than the competition

Ultra silent active cooling system

Large 360-degree LED power indicator

4K UHD video output

Works as a game center

This project started back in August 2020 and a year on, their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter has just launched: https://bit.ly/XDO-KS.

The company is also working on a great little mini projector which I currently have in for review and some of you may have seen my social posts on, look out for that shortly.

Price & Availability

It is expected that the devices will start shipping around November 2021.

When it comes to pricing, there are multiple configurations, starting with the Super Early Bird pledge is for HK$1,158 and with shipping to Australia, translates to around A$217.00. At that price, you get 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The next tier offers 8GB and a 256GB SSD which costs around A$257.00. Next you step up to 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which will set you back around A$302, still pretty good value for what’s on offer.

If you do want that big 1TB SSD (and 8GB RAM), then you’ll be up for around A$351.00.

If you want to go all out, the ‘All-Star Pack’ may be for you. This includes the 1TB/8GB PicoPC with the works, which includes the PicoProjector, a keyboard, portable power supply, 9800mAh battery, travel case and more. This is currently on offer for around A$748.00.

If you’re looking for a cheap, but capable computer for your kids to do homework, or yourself to do work at home, then this could be exactly what you’re after. Sure, you’ll need a monitor, keyboard and mouse, maybe a webcam and a headset and you’d be all set up for online meetings. When you’re saving so much on a computer (a couple of hundred, rather than a thousand or more), you can afford to invest more in these peripherals.

You can get more information at the PicoPC site – https://picopc.net