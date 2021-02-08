Xiaomi launches Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 edition of their Electric Scooter Pro 2 in Australia

Chances are you know Xiaomi from their smart phones, but increasingly the company is venturing into the electric vehicle and transportation markets. The latest product is the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes edition.

Launching into the Australian market, the scooter offers a convenient and fashionable way to get around town, with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition offering a livery from the ultra-successful F1-team.

Boasting best-in-class performance, the all-new scooter can travel at a max speed of 25km/hr and lasts up to 45km on a single charge. While design dominates, safety is at its core as the model features a reliable double braking system, pneumatic shock-absorbing inflatable tires, and built-in display for seamless monitoring. When users get where they are going, they can simply fold it up and conveniently store it out of the way.

The electric scooter is priced at A$1,499 and is available now.

“The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 edition is an electric scooter with more power and a stylish design so you can ride with the best and feel your best” George Saad, Chief Operating Officer of Panmi.

Riders can express their unique personalities with Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition’s striking teal accents and distinctive AMB branding near the rear wheel.

Specifications

For those considering investing in an electric scooter, the specs really matter when making your buying decision. From the table below, you can see the speed and range on offer here, represent a really compelling product to those in distance of their office or those who like to explore a little further than you can walk.

Weight 14.2KG Dimensions 1130 X 430 X 118mm Dimensions Folding 1130 x 430 x 490mm Screen LED with Speed/Battery/KM/Mode Motor Power 300W Max Speed 25km/h Climbing Angle 20%

Braking Distance 11.43m Battery Capacity 12800mAh 474Wh Travel Distance 45KM Compatible With Android 4.3 or iOS 9.0 and above Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1 BLE and above

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi is Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Edition priced at $1499, for more information visit Panmi.