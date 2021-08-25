You can now get into an electric Mercedes EQC SUV for just A$124k

If you’re buying a Mercedes-Benz, then you’re already looking at the premium end of the market and if you add to that, the extra up-front cost of an EV, then yes, Mercedes-Benz are expensive. Today, Australian Merc fans get a new entry point for the all-electric family-size SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, starting at A$124,300 (LLP incl. GST + LCT).

The newly minted EQC 400 4MATIC will be on our roads in late 2021, following a specification review that identified an opportunity to welcome more first-time electric SUV customers to the all-electric market.

By comparison, if you want the Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury sedan, you’ll pay $264,900 plus on-road costs for the S450 L 4MATIC, or a massive $329,900 plus on-roads for the S580 L 4MATIC, due late 2021.

The new entry to the EQC line-up is well stocked with an array of luxury and convenience features. The nerve centre for convenience and functionality is the MBUX infotainment system, including voice control, plus touchscreen and touchpad.

In the EQC 400 4MATIC, this is rendered widescreen-style across two 10.25″ high resolution digital screens, and includes access to a suite of electric-specific EQ controls enabling the driver to view energy flow displays and set up charging parameters, among many options. There is also full access to the Mercedes me Connect app, which enables control of numerous functions via a linked smartphone and remote access to key vehicle data, including charge status.

Other standard comfort-and-convenience features include electrically adjustable front seats and steering column with memory settings, heated front seats, black ARTICO upholstery, DAB+ digital radio, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Google Android Auto, ambient lighting with 64 colours, dual-zone climate control, KEYLESS-GO access and start, an EASY-PACK powered tailgate, and Parking Package with Active Parking Assist and a 360° camera.

An expectedly comprehensive suite of standard safety and convenience equipment includes nine airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traffic Sign Assist, the Driving Assistance Package Plus including Active Distance DISTRONIC, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Braking Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and the PRE-SAFE system that prepares the vehicle and occupants in the event of an imminent collision.

Externally, the MULTIBEAM LED headlights have Adaptive Highbeam Assist, and are part of an overall lighting package that includes LED daytime running lights and an LED lightband that runs across the top of the radiator grille. An assertive stance is enhanced by aerodynamically optimised 20-inch AMG Multi-spoke alloy wheels in gloss black, with a high-sheen finish.

The EQC 400 4MATIC utilises the same highly regarded drivetrain, with front and rear asynchronous electric motors producing combined outputs of 300 kW and 760 Nm. With all its prodigious torque available from standstill, the EQC 400 can accelerate from rest to 100 km/h in as little as 5.1 seconds. An 80 kWh lithium-ion battery offers expected range of up to 430 km (ADR) and energy efficiency of 23.8 kW per 100km.

All variants in the EQC range include a five-year unlimited subscription to the Chargefox national network of ultra-rapid stations and participating fast charging stations. Charging cables for domestic sockets and public charging stations are supplied, and a Mercedes-Benz Wall Box can be purchased separately to enable faster, programmable home charging. The EQC is capable of charging at up to 110 kW via DC and 11 kW via AC.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Sport

Formerly the sole EQC variant available, this familiar and loved vehicle includes the equipment listed above, whilst retaining some distinctive visual enhancement and convenience features to delight customers seeking a sportier specification.

The EQC 400 4MATIC Sport is visually distinct via the AMG Line exterior, which includes the AMG-specific Black Panel radiator grille in a twin-blade design, front apron with its jet-wing design and functional AIR CURTAINS, and a broader rear apron with diffuser. An AMG Line interior includes a sports-style multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather, with AMG floor mats. Other visual differentiation comes from the glass sunroof, and dark privacy glass for the rear windows.

The Sport model is also clad in AMG leather seats and an ARTICO dashboard, and is equipped with a head-up display and 21-inch AMG Multi-spoke alloy wheels in gloss black with a high-sheen silver finish.

Two new paint colours will be available to order across both models, named Spectral Blue and designo Opalite White Bright.

Pricing

The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC family-size SUV will be offered for $124,300 (LLP incl. GST + LCT), creating a new entry point. The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Sport model retails for $141,300 (LLP incl. GST + LCT).

The new EQC 400 4MATIC variant will be available to order shortly, with first arrivals expected toward the end of 2021.