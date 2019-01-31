You can now listen to YouTube Music around your home on Sonos

Sonos have a crazy long list of supported music services and today that list got a little longer. Beginning today, YouTube Music is now available to play on all Sonos speakers.

Just update the Sonos app, jump into the settings menu and Add a new music service. You’ll now find YouTube Music. If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you’ll be able to easily play official songs, albums, thousands of playlists, and artist radio, as well as YouTube’s catalog of remixes, live performances, covers that you can’t find anywhere else.

Check out some of the YouTube Music features available on Sonos:

Recommended

Loaded with listening suggestions based on your favorites, Recommended has playlists for your every mood, plus your favorites and last played, ready to go. From Mellow Moods to Energy Boosters to Throwback Jams, quickly find what’s right for you in the moment.

New Releases

Find a collection of the freshest music specifically tailored to your tastes. Listen to newly released songs and albums. This week, my list featured Maggie Rogers, YouTube Music’s latest Artist on the Rise.

Top YouTube Charts

YouTube Charts are the best way to see what’s hot in music right now. The Top 100 Songs chart catalogs the most popular songs globally, and you’ll also find a local version that’s tailored to what’s trending in your country.

Your Mixtape

This personalized playlist features a mix of your favorites and new songs we think you’ll love. It’s constantly updating, so you can always count on Your Mixtape to deliver a new combination right at your fingertips within the Sonos app.

Library

Easily find your saved playlists, albums, and songs in your Library.

This is available in all countries where YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are available. If you’re not sure you want to commit, there’s a free trial available at youtube.com/musicpremium, and learn more about setting up your account with Sonos here.