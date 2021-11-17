Your guide to the Best Black Friday camera sales

The countdown to Christmas is on, which means Black Friday is soon upon us. Shop small and gift big with Black Friday camera sales, even if it’s a treat for yourself. To avoid being overwhelmed by offers, it’s good to know exactly what to look for amid Black Friday camera deals and lens deals galore. Delight the photographer of any skill level in your life with a thoughtful gift of a camera, lens, or accessory, or upgrade your own camera gear.
The best Black Friday sales on Mirrorless Cameras
Mirrorless cameras deliver incredible image quality in a compact and portable body. These cameras may be smaller and lighter than DSLRs, but they still produce amazing high-quality images. That level of quality can come at a steep price point, so if you don’t have one in your camera kit already, Black Friday camera deals offer an excellent opportunity to purchase one.
For a budding photographer or someone who’s often on the go, Mirrorless cameras are a brilliant option. The Panasonic Lumix G9 suits an active content creator, as it offers 20FPS Continuous Shooting to snap multiple frames quickly, and it has a mega-fast autofocus (AF) system. Its top shutter speed of 1/32000 and its built-in 5-Axis Image Stabilisation make it ideal for sports and nature photographers. Lightweight and weather-proof, it can be taken anywhere and is especially good for vlogging.
The Fujifilm X-T4 is a superb option for photographers who love Fuji’s famous colours and exceptional low-light performance. It’s a travel-friendly, weather-sealed, top-tier Fujifilm X-series mirrorless camera with built-in stabilisation, the first for an X-series model. Its electric viewfinder (EVF) is high quality and its touch-sensitive LCD screen makes it very user-friendly. Great for those who like to experiment with video, it can record 4K60p and its full HD video is available in 240p for optimal slow-motion results.
The Olympus E-M10 MK IV’s fast-tracking AF and 15FPD Continuous Shooting abilities make it capable of keeping up with kids and pets. Its selfie mode is also guaranteed to strengthen your selfie game. This Olympus camera captures sharp images in various lighting conditions due to its built-in image stabilisation. Tech-savvy people will love this, as it has its own dedicated smartphone app, and content can be instantly shared thanks to its built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Producing stunning video and a full-frame sensor with a resolution of 45.7MP, the Canon EOS R5 is an exciting camera for mirrorless fans. Its autofocus system is fast and intuitive for both video and stills, and its 8-Stop image stabilisation keeps you shooting sharp shots in relative darkness. Photographers love the EOS R5 for its dual memory card slots and its huge 3.2 inch LCD screen.
Nikon impressed everyone with their high-quality full-frame Mirrorless Z range, especially when they brought the Nikon Z50 to a beginner audience. It can keep up with moving objects with its speedy autofocus system, 20MP APS-C sensor, and 11FPS Continuous Shooting, so it’s suited to travellers. The built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity allows instant shareability. Pair this lightweight camera with a handheld grip to drastically improve your vlogs and home videos.
Black Friday deals on Instant Cameras
Instant cameras make fun Christmas gifts, for all ages, and Black Friday is the perfect time to get your hands on one. Fun and portable, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Kit features everything needed to capture instant images on this retro-styled camera. The kit includes Instax Mini Film and the camera runs on readily available AA batteries, so it can be fired up anywhere in the world. And, the user won’t miss out on any fun with its dedicated selfie mode.
Compact Cameras Black Friday Deals
Super portable and easy to use, compact cameras are the ultimate cameras for beginners and travellers. Content creators, YouTubers and vloggers adore the Canon Powershot G7X III for its pocket-friendly size, 4K video quality, tilting LCD screen for better first-person shots, fast file sharing ability, and a unique feature allowing users to control the camera remotely. So if you know a budding content creator, videomaker or YouTuber, this compact Canon camera will be the perfect Christmas gift for them.
