Yubico reveals Biometric YubiKey at Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft’s Ignite conference is happening right now and one of the big pieces of news is a new product announcement from Yubico. The YubiKey Bio is the first YubiKey that will support fingerprint recognition for secure and seamless passwordless logins.

The YubiKey Bio delivers the convenience of fingerprint login, with the added benefits of Yubico’s security, reliability and durability assurances.

In the current climate of security, multi-factor authentication is quickly becoming a must and having biometric authentication play the role of the secure physical element, helps protect against attacks.

The device delivers a seamless login experience across different devices, operating systems, and applications. With support for both biometric- and PIN-based login, the YubiKey Bio leverages the full range of multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities outlined in the FIDO2 and WebAuthn standard specifications.

In keeping with Yubico’s design philosophy, the YubiKey Bio will not require any batteries, drivers, or associated software. The key seamlessly integrates with the native biometric enrollment and management features supported in the latest versions of Windows 10 and Azure Active Directory, making it quick and convenient for users to adopt a phishing-resistant passwordless login flow.

Those attending Ignite had the chance to see a live demo of passwordless sign-in to Microsoft Azure Active Directory accounts using the YubiKey Bio.

“As a result of close collaboration between our engineering teams, Yubico is bringing strong hardware-backed biometric authentication to market to provide a seamless experience for our customers. This new innovation will help drive adoption of safer passwordless sign-in so everyone can be more secure and productive.” Joy Chik, Corporate VP of Identity, Microsoft.

Over the past few years, Yubico has worked with Microsoft to help drive the future of passwordless authentication through the creation of the FIDO2 and WebAuthn open authentication standards.

During this time, we’ve built YubiKey integrations with the full suite of FIDO2-enabled Microsoft products including Windows 10 with Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Edge with Microsoft Accounts.

