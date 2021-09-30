Prospective electric vehicles owners inevitably want to know about charging options available to them to given them piece of mind that weekend trips away are not a problem. ABB are now well known for creating EV chargers and they’re being deployed in increasing numbers around the world.

ABB has just announced a brand new charger, to add to their existing lineup. The ABB Terra 360 will become the fastest charger available, with a charge rate of 360kW, eclipsing the current top of 350kW.

This new model can provide a full charge in less than 15 minutes (assuming the car can take it), or those needing a quick top up, can get an additional 100km of range, in under 3 minutes. While we’re still not down to a 1:1 speed of refueling, it’s clear that recharging technology is evolving rapidly.

“With governments around the world writing public policy that favors electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate is higher than ever. The Terra 360, with charging options that fit a variety of needs, is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.” Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division.

“It’s an exciting day for ABB, who as the global leader in electric vehicle fast charging, is playing a key role in enabling a low carbon society. With road transport accounting for nearly a fifth of global CO2 emissions, e-mobility is critical to achieving the Paris climate goal. We will also lead by example by switching our entire fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles to non-emitting vehicles.” Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at ABB.

Available in Europe from the end of 2021, and in the USA, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions in 2022, Terra 360 is designed with the daily needs and expectations of EV drivers in mind. Leveraging the rich field experience gained by ABB E-mobility’s large installed base, the Terra 360 delivers speed and convenience along with comfort, ease-of-use and a sense of familiarity.

ABB has released a nice clip to introduce the new Terra 360 to the world.

The world’s fastest EV charger is also wheelchair accessible and features an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plug in quickly with minimal effort.

As well as serving the needs of private EV drivers at fueling stations, convenience stores and retail locations, Terra 360 chargers can also be installed on an organization’s commercial premises to charge electric fleet cars, vans and trucks.

Speaking of trucks, ABB slipped in a model of the unreleased Tesla Semi in one of their renderings of the charger which I thought was interesting (still waiting on those megachargers Elon).

Because Terra 360 chargers have a small footprint, they can be installed in small depots or parking lots where space is at a premium. These chargers are fully customizable, with a large surface area, ABB are expecting customers will personalize the appearance, with the option to ‘brand’ the chargers by using different foiling or changing the color of the LED light strips. While the connecter is shown as CCS2 in the video, it’s likely these could also be customised to suit the mix of vehicle types for each region, but lets face it CCS2 has one the HD-DVD / Blu-ray battle.

There is also the option to include an integrated 27” advertisement screen to play video and pictures.

ABB entered the e-mobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 460,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 88 markets; over 21,000 DC fast chargers and 440,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.