All NSW kindergarten students will receive compulsory coding training from 2019

Announced in the lead up to Christmas, the NSW Government has made a bold and important change to the way we education our children. From the new school year in 2019, the set curriculum for students aged from kindergarten and up, will include programming (or coding).

Founder of nationwide Coding and technology education program, Code Camp founder Ben Levi agrees with Education Minister Rob Stokes that the addition of coding from an early age will assist with children’s analytical and numeracy skills.

Levi says,

“Teaching kids to code is about teaching kids to be thinkers, problem solvers and digital creators.” .

Code Camp is the country’s largest provider of coding skills for children aged from 5 years old. Educating 20,000+ children annually across all states, founder Levi says the move towards making coding part of the curriculum is a positive move to teach kids coding beyond the school holidays.

First term 2018, Code Camp will launch an in-school program assisting school educators to facilitate coding and technology in primary school classrooms.

Levi went on to say,

“Learning to code is more than ‘becoming a developer.’ Learning to code allows students to be creative with technology, develop logical thinking and problem-solving skills, mathematical, analytical and computational thinking. In addition, through ‘app building’ we also focus on game design, psychology of user experience and the entrepreneurial mindset. While these skills can be adapted to any role in any industry, it is a brand-new curriculum for our school teachers, and they need our support in the classroom.”

Ascham Primary School located in Edgecliff, Sydney has been trialing the program in 2017 and has seen positive results. Children in the UK, Belgium, Finland, Estonia, the Netherlands and Queensland and Victoria are already teaching coding in schools.

Code Camp employs 30 full time and over 1,000 casual staff, has inspired and taught more than 30,000 Australian school students to design and code iPhone apps, online games, digital worlds, and websites during their school holidays. These holidays alone they will teach 6,500 kids around the country.