Clubhouse is now available in Australia for Android users

Back on May 10th, Clubhouse started rolling out their Android app, bringing millions of new users to the platform. The audio-only service allows you to drop in conversations and at the time this was unique, but since launching around a year ago, Clubhouse clones are coming thick and fast.

Twitter has launched their own competitor with Spaces and now Facebook are now offering Live Audio Rooms.

Despite the competition, Clubhouse feels as active as ever, with some really great Clubs regularly hosting rooms with interesting personalities and the thanks to the shifting timezones, it seems regardless of what time of day you tune in, there’s always something happening.

Clubhouse says they were taking expansion cautiously to ensure their infrastructure was ready. With the release of the Android app, they seem confident it’s ready for the other half of users to join in the fun.

In Australia, around 44% of smartphones are running Android, however worldwide, that figure is 72% according to Statcounter.

Earlier in the week, I downloaded and installed Clubhouse (early access) in Australia, but today, the big news for Australians is Clubhouse is here for Android.

To download Clubhouse, simply head to https://www.clubhouse.com/ and hit the download button for your platform.