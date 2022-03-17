EXCLUSIVE: The first Polestar 2 has been delivered to customers in Australia

The very first Polestar 2 electric car is now in the hands of the first Australian customer. David Gillespie from Sydney is the first Aussie to take one of these home and shared some photos of his delivery day experience.
In November, I was lucky enough to spend a week in the Polestar 2 and you can read one of the longest, most in-depth reviews of the Polestar 2 right here. This really is an impressive offering, with a design that appeals to many, great range and performance, along with a pretty special brain, Android OS that powers the experience.
While the original release date was slated for February, that will be quickly forgotten by customers who can no get behind the wheel of the latest EV to hit the streets of Australia.
With the rising fuel prices recently, more Aussies are looking to EVs and while the up-front price is higher, the ongoing week-to-week costs of running an EV are dramatically lower.
Congrats to Polestar on entering a new market, this EV is definitely a welcome addition to our limited EV offering.
From the photos David shared, it seems there’s at least one other lucky customer taking delivery today.