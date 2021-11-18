Review: Polestar 2, the most direct competitor to the Model 3 yet

360 camera

There’s a lot of premium cars that offer a 360 (or really top-down) view of the car and the Polestar also offers this feature. Clearly, there is no magical drone that flies above the car to create this, it’s a bit of technology magic to assemble the various video feeds from cameras around the car and create a simulated 360 view around the car.

What I noticed from week of using it, is that the car loves to enter you into this view whenever you reverse, despite having previously selected the rear-camera view. In the top-down, birds-eye view, it is possible to see what’s beside you, behind and in front of you, but the video feeds are stretched so severely that objects are not at all clear in the footage. When backing out of our driveway, I knew my wife’s SUV was behind the car, but in this view, all I seen was a black rectangle on screen, so while I knew there was something solid I didn’t want to hit, I had no idea from the 360 camera that it was a blue SUV that could have been a car waiting for me to move.

Switching into the rear camera immediately solves this issue. The camera’s quality is amazing, the field of view is fantastic and it was very clear the object behind was a blue SUV. The other cameras on the underside of the mirrors and one in the front grill are also available to switch to. Personally, I don’t need the side mirrors to park, but appreciate this may help some avoid curb rash on the wheels. It does take a second or two to tap the 360 camera, then select the appropriate camera, so hopefully, you’re not in a rush. A more intuitive operation would have the camera automatically be shown based on your turn signal.

The front-facing camera is great to see directly in front of you, but with a big window available to look through, there are very few times where this would be used. I suspect the most common use case is when you return to the car after shopping and you can’t remember if there’s a parking stop in front of you, so you use the camera to confirm, then drive forward out of a space you otherwise would have reversed from. It is nice this is available, but I could equally live without it.

Blind Spot Indicators

Something many new Tesla owners have reported that they miss from previous cars, are Blind Spot indicators in the side mirrors. Polestar have borrowed Volvo’s tech here to include the Blind Spot Indicator System (or BLIS) in the car. This angled line on the outer edge of the mirrors lights up when there’s a car in your blind spot, when grabs your attention as you glance in your mirrors ahead of changing lanes. This technology has saved many side-impact collisions and will be a welcome inclusion by many.

Tesla went in a very different direction with this, offering auto-lane change as part of their FSD upgrade package (an additional A$10,100). This uses computer vision from the cameras to determine if there is enough available space to merge into and only does so where it is safe. This ultimately moves the responsibility of changing lanes from the human to the computer and having used it, it is reliably accurate, essentially removing the need for BLIS, albeit at an extra cost.

Pilot Assist

Polestar’s response to Tesla’s Autopilot is Pilot Assist. This uses a combination of camera and radar technology to key the driver within the lane and automatically adapt to the cars ahead. I’m really thankful I had the car for a week, as my assessment of this after a couple of days would have been quite poor, but after using it more, in more scenarios, I’m actually really impressed. Pilot Assist tracks the lines fairly well, with a bit of ping-pong still occurring, on the highway it worked exceptionally well. It is more than capable of handling many turns, however, I never came to trust it as much as I do with Autopilot.

Some of this remaining doubt comes from some inconsistency in the locations where Pilot Assist is available. At times it wouldn’t engage on roads that were seemingly the same structure and speed of roads I successfully used it on just a few minutes earlier (dual-lane carriageway at 80km) with well-painted lane lines).

The good news is this isn’t just available on highways, it can be used around town and I successfully used it even in 50km/hr zones where painted lines were available. What I loved about the system is that it doesn’t disengage the second you turn the wheel, you can almost guide the car if it isn’t positioned exactly where you want it in the lane. One of the best attributes is when you change lanes, you have it engaged, simply indicate and make the change, and it then automatically resumes. This is in stark contrast to Tesla’s included Autopilot that makes you disengage, change lanes, then manually re-engage. On longer journeys where you need to overtake slower cars, this gets old fast and Tesla’s only answer to it is to buy the FSD package.

Overall I was really impressed with Pilot Assist in the context of a level 2 driver assist package. While Polestar is delivering over the air updates to the vehicle, it seems unlikely we’ll see much improvement to these capabilities over the life of the vehicle, so you need to be comfortable with what’s on offer today. For long trips down the Hume Freeway, this will be a lifesaver, making a laborious drive into something much more relaxing. This is all about reducing the cognitive load on the driver so that if an incident does occur where they need to launch into action, they’re more alert to do so because they haven’t spent the past 3 hours maxing sure a 2-tonne death machine doesn’t drift out of its lane into oncoming traffic.

1 pedal driving

One of the first things you should do when getting in this, or any other EV, is to enable 1-pedal driving. This uses the car’s regenerative braking to slow the car and as it reduces the inertia, it captures that kinetic energy and pushes it back into the battery. If you’re driving around town this will certainly help extend your range. I found the regen setting of the standard was comfortable and effective in slowing the car and unless you have another driver do something unexpected, you can basically drive this car with just the accelerator and almost never use the brake. For those who don’t car some much about optimising range, there is an option to lower the regen braking amount, or turn it off completely.

This has another benefit, which is that your brake pads get far less use than a regular ICE car, which again means fewer maintenance costs with the brake pads lasting longer between replacements.

While 1 pedal driving does take a couple of days to get used to, humans are amazingly adaptable and once you make the move, it’s hard to drive using the legacy technique, which then becomes the foreign experience.

Android OS

For an automaker, you face a really difficult choice, do you commit to going with a 3rd party solution like Android Automotive from Google that has the capability to keep pace with the innovation happening in the mobile space, or attempt to own the whole stack. Each approach has merit, but clearly, Polestar believes that their capacity to value add in the ownership experience isn’t building the OS, rather than the design of experiences that runs on top of the platform. Polestar says they work in close partnership with Google on Android Automotive and they have been able to customise the experience for Polestar customers.

When you do commit to using someone else’s software, you do accept a certain release schedule from them, so if Polestar wanted to make a change at a low level, like how the networking or Bluetooth stack works, then they may need to wait for an update from Google, then re-apply their customisations before testing and shipping to customers. Vise Versa, if Android Automotive becomes a popular platform across a large number of manufacturers (much like the phone clone Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have), then Android will have a release, with features the consumers will want to have and then have to wait to see how long the OEM takes to apply their config and updates.

It is a delicate balance to strike, but as a consumer, the experience today works, the Play Store offers the ability to install 3rd party apps (albeit a small selection), this is a step forward to what Tesla offers today. Apps like A better route planner, or Pocketcasts may find success by being on a platform like this, which is being adopted by multiple auto brands. Once there’s a large enough audience and a proven revenue stream, Android Automotive could indeed be a great platform.

I do wonder how many iPhone users will be scared off by this concept, although they shouldn’t be. Android Automotive will connect to your phone via Bluetooth in the exact same way as an Android. Given most Apple users are also likely to have a Google account (via gmail or YouTube), this won’t be a problem for many. For those brand new to Google Services, signing up is free.

Google Assistant is really the star of the show here. You can simply get in and say ‘hey Google’ and basically ask it any question you’d ask your Google Home, or Android phone, as well as some vehicle-related questions and commands. The integration with the car is pretty good, with the ability to do things like adjust the climate control temperature setting using ‘hey Google, set the temperature to 20 degrees’. I really love not having to push a button to launch Google Assistant, although you can using the button on the steering wheel. ‘Hey Google’ is just more convenient and also available to all passengers, great if you’re parked and the kids in the back want to change the music.

I would like to see them speed up the time between pushing the button or saying ‘hey Google’ and the system responds. It feels close to a second delay before you hear the beeps and see the visual prompt to indicate the car is now listening for your command. By that stage, you may already have started feeding it a destination to navigate to. If anyone at Polestar has been in a Tesla, you’ll know, the instant you press the right scroll wheel, the car is ready to accept your command, so let’s speed things up Polestar, it’ll make take this feature from being great, to being fantastic.

The core premise of Android OS in the Polestar 2 centers around a 4-pane design. Navigation (and game) in the top-left, Google Assistant and Range Planner in the top-right, My Phone (no messages app yet) in the lower-left and in the lower-right your currently playing music app. Many of these feature shortcut buttons to deep link you into the app, like charger locations on the Maps tile, or Contacts on the phone app.

What I do find strange is the icon selection at the very top. Driver Profiles is available in the top-right, but it’s something you almost never use, so it feels like someone from that team had a red bull and a half before that decision meeting. The settings get buried away in the lower bar of the Apps screen, which I think should be switched with the DP shortcut.

The other thing is there is no Home button, which will confuse many, so if you are looking for this, just swipe up from the bottom of the display. This does give you access to climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel settings and more. Swiping down from the top of the display takes you to your notifications, many of which will require authorisation before being useful (i.e. playing your text messages).

Overall, Android Automotive shows promise and flexibility for multiple aspect ratios and on this vertically oriented screen from Polestar, it works well, just needs a lot more apps.

Polestar mobile app – Digital key

Unfortunately, this is one area of the product I didn’t get to test, as the car isn’t officially on sale in Australia until early 2022, however the features listed with the Polestar app are fairly obvious and I expect will work as advertised. You can connect your phone to your Driver Profile and that means unlocking the car with just your phone, checking the car’s charging status and more.

When I started driving an electric car, I also stopped carrying keys. In the past 2 years, payments have really moved to my phone and so have my keys, which frees up my pockets (just need the digital ID in Victoria and the wallet will follow). I’m really glad to see that Polestar understand the experiences of owners and going down the list, ticking off as many items as they can to deliver a great ownership experience and digital keys is certainly a big one.

There are plenty of driver preferences savesd against your profile and when you unlock the car with your Polestar app, (basically walk up and get in) your car remembers you, returning to the playlist, apps, volume, and settings you chose previously.

Pass-through tunnel

Here’s a trick I wasn’t expecting. If you fold down the drink tray in the rear seat, raise the centre headrest, then fold up the curtain of fabric, you’ll find a door. If you enter the boot, you’ll find you can open that door and expose an opening between the boot and the second row. This tunnel can be used for longer items (presumably to accommodate the skis of the designers as they finish a hard day on the Sweedish alps), In Australia, we’re much more likely to carry items like this on roof racks, particularly in a nice premium vehicle like this, I doubt anyone is doing a run to bunnings for some 4×2.

12V in the rear seat and boot

The final feature I want to discuss is the 12v power options in the rear seat and in the boot. While some will wish these were more USB ports, 12v accessories are plentiful and I could see myself using the one in the boot to charge my drone while driving between locations. The one in the rear seats is located underneath the vents, and I could see the length of the 12v adapter used here could be a problem if you do have a 5th occupant, but again it seems like Polestar are really expecting there to usually be 4 at most. The 12v connections are a great inclusion overall and it surprised me there’s not another in the trunk.