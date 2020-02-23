Hornsby Council Draft EV Charging Policy should be a template for all Councils

Electric Vehicles are coming and to charge them, we need infrastructure. While service stations have served us well for internal combustion engines, it seems the infrastructure is going to be more diverse than a dedication recharging/refuelling location.

Developing policies that enable the future of transportation in our towns and cities is an important dependency on achieving a net zero-carbon emission future, something this week, the Federal Opposition announced it’s aiming to do by 2050.

While fast charging networks like Chargefox, EViE and others are being built, these often provide 4-8 charging bays, which means shopping centers, parking garages and even street-side parking will need to add charging locations to support EVs as their price comes down and adoption rises.

The Hornsby Shire Council (located above Sydney, NSW), has released a Draft Electric Vehicle Charging Station Policy. Running from Feb 13th until March 15th, the council is seeking community feedback, so I trust you’ll help them out.

The Policy is one of the first in Australia and after reading the 6 page document, the ideas expressed all seem very reasonable. This Policy could become a template for other Australian Councils to use, to achieve the same support of Electric Vehicles.

Included at the start of the Policy is a recognition that EV adoption is being held back by the lack of public charging infrastructure, so it’s great to see them getting about fixing that.

There are a number of key components to the draft policy which I’ve included below. You can read the full Draft EV Policy PDF here.

Fair and Equitable Selection of Providers

The provision of EV charging stations on public land must be fair and equitable. This includes:

Providing universal charging facilities, or reasonable provision made for the adaptation of the infrastructure to support all types of EVs; or

An Expression of Interest process when an applicant (other than Council) proposes exclusive use of EV charging infrastructure for a particular vehicle, group of users or any other exclusionary particulars

Site Selection Criteria

A site may be considered suitable for an EV charging station where the proposal demonstrates to Council’s satisfaction that:

The land is public land. Public Land as defined in the Local Government Act 1993 means any land (including a public reserve) vested in or under the control of the council, but does not include: o A public road* o Land to which the Crown Lands Management Act 2016 applies* o A common o A regional park under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974 *For the purpose of this Policy, a public road and Crown reserve may also be considered suitable for an EV charging station.

The land classification has been considered; land classified as operational land is preferred, however community land may be considered suitable where the proposal is in accordance with the Local Government Act 1993, Crown Land Management Act 2016 and the relevant Plan of Management for that land.

EV charging stations are permissible under the relevant legislation at the proposed location (e.g. Hornsby Local Environment Plan 2013, State Environmental Planning Policy (Infrastructure) 2007, the Roads Act 1993 and the like). Note: the provider is responsible for securing development consent or approval, where applicable, from Hornsby Shire Council on a case by case basis.

Environmental constraints and characteristics have been considered.

The electricity supply infrastructure capacity of the existing electrical supply network is suitable (or can be reasonably upgraded). Note: Council will bear no cost or responsibility for the provision of, or upgrade to, electrical supply infrastructure to service a proposed EV charging site.

The land is located within reasonable walking distance (generally within 500m) of a town or village centre or strategic tourism location.

The land has a reasonable connection to the wider road network.

The facility and its operation will not adversely impact upon the amenity of surrounding development or the public domain.

The facility is safe with adequate lighting, and pedestrian and vehicular access available at all times of the day and night.

The facility is compliant with relevant Australian Standards and Regulations for occupational health and safety. Charging station hardware must be located a safe distance away from hazards (e.g. dangerous goods and fuels).

Consultation with the local community and relevant stakeholders, including Hornsby Council, is satisfactorily undertaken in conjunction with site selection.

Permission granted by Council for the provision of a charging station on Council land will not preclude Council from allowing other providers including Council to offer charging facilities on nearby land or through the use of ‘Smart Poles’ or similar infrastructure.

EV Charging Station Design Considerations

Visibility and Identification

The facility and all ancillary infrastructure (including signage, parking bays and charging infrastructure) shall be easily visible and accessible for users to find, with consideration of the following:

Wayfinding signage (white on blue) will be required to allow users to find the EV charging station from the main road network, similar to wayfinding signs for car parking (note: wayfinding signage shall be consistent with the relevant standards and guidelines).

All EV parking bays shall be clearly labelled with the words ‘EV Charging Only’ (or the like) painted on the ground. Note: non-compliance with this provision may be considered in areas where it is inappropriate, provided sufficient alternative identification can be provided to the satisfaction of Council or where the infrastructure is provided in a manner that allows for more widespread charging including the use of ‘Smart Poles’ or other similar infrastructure.

Appropriate pole signage must be installed to indicate the parking spaces are allocated for EV charging only. Pole signage shall be provided in accordance with Transport Roads and Maritime Service Sign No. r5-41-5 or equivalent.

Adequate lighting is to be provided for the safety and security of EV drivers / passengers, vehicles and infrastructure. Lighting should be sufficient to easily read associated signs, instructions, controls on vehicles / EV infrastructure, identify all possible EV charging inlet locations and for charging cable visibility.

Parking spaces shall be located to ensure that safe sight distances for pedestrians and vehicles are met.

Promotion of tobacco, alcohol and gambling and related industries is not permitted on any advertising infrastructure related to the EV charging station. The use of such advertising by any provider is to be disclosed to Council in the initial application process. Separate Planning approvals may be required for the presence of advertising.

Parking Configuration

The following must be considered at a minimum:

All aspects of EV charging bays are to be designed and constructed in accordance with relevant Australian Standards.

All EV carparking spaces / charging bay pavements shall be constructed to Council’s specifications including sealing, kerb and guttering, pram ramps, signage and line marking, where upgrades are required by Council

Preference is given to the provision of EV charging infrastructure at a minimum of two related (e.g. adjoining / adjacent) carparking spaces in any given location.

All EV charging bays are to be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act 1992 which includes compliance with current standards for access (AS2890.5/AS2890.6).

Where appropriate, the location of EV charging stations should not be in premium, high demand parking spaces that would encourage non-EVs to occupy the charging bay

Charging Technology

Council’s objective is to facilitate the provision of EV charging infrastructure in an efficient, inclusive and accessible manner. All EV charging stations on Public Land in the Hornsby Shire are to provide fast charging capabilities. The installation of EV charging on Public Land in the Hornsby Shire shall be consistent with the State Government Policy Future Transport 2056 – NSW Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Plan and at a minimum include: