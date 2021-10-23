Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes F1 Edition absolute bargain at just $799 right now

Back in March this year, I wrote a glowing review of the very fun Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Edition. At the time I had very little in the complaints column, other than the price. Well currently there’s a massive discount (almost 50% off), with Panmi offering it for just A$799.00, down from A$1,499.00.

At the full price, those with daily commutes could potentially justify the price, but the discounted sale price of less than $800 really does open up the product to a much wider audience. Anyone who is keen to have a seriously fun time getting around, then you should definitely consider spending some of your disposable income on this electric scooter.

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Edition looks fantastic with black, green and grey colour combination that reflects the livery of the Mercedes F1 car.

In terms of performance, you’ll get a powerful 600W motor in the front wheel, powering you to speeds of up to 25km/h and has a great range of up to 45km. With 8.5″ pneumatic tires, this scooter can take on multiple surfaces and power you up a 20% grade.

When you need to transport the scooter, it folds up quickly making it seriously easy to throw in the boot of your car. As you traverse our amazing world, there’ll be times where you need to stop and the brakes on this electric scooter are fantastic, leveraging a disc brake with e-ABS.

If you like what you hear, then you can head to Panmi to get this deal now.