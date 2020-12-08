New 2021 Tesla Model 3 spotted in Australia

Back on October 16th, we learned of a refresh to the Tesla Model 3 and now it seems the first vehicles are making their way on to Australian streets....
December 8, 2020
Image credit: The Driven

The 2021 Model 3 features many changes from the original version that started shipping in Australian in September of 2019.

New in this update are the following changes:

  • Black trim, replacing Chrome on door handles, door surrounds, side repeater covers etc.
  • Redesigned center console (sliding lid, open phone slots)
  • Wireless charging built-in
  • Rear USB ports updated to USB-C
  • Additional USB port in the glovebox for sentry Mode / TeslaCam / Track Mode data and recordings.
  • Head Pump (more efficient heating)
  • New wheels
  • Double-paned window glass to reduce road noise
  • Increased range

The Driven are reporting that a 2021 Tesla Model 3 has been spotted in Australia.

Over the past coupe of weeks, I’ve also observed a number of my referrals taking longer to convert from ‘Ordered’ to ‘Delivered’ which I believe to be related to some buyers opting to wait for the 2021 models. An example of this is Haris, who ordered nearly 2 months ago and is yet to take delivery of his Model 3.

While the design changes to the center console and wheels were controversial, I think many have gotten used to the redesign and now look at the additional range as a positive, something worth waiting for.

