Tesla’s massive update to the Model 3, chrome delete, new wheels, and more range

It might be late on a Friday afternoon, but that didn’t stop Tesla releasing a massive refresh to the Model 3.

New to Model 3 is a whole new set of wheels. We had seen some leaks online of the new 19″ wheels, but the other changes tot he Aero wheels and moving to Uberturbines for the Performance model was unexpected. Personally I think the new wheels look great, and when we get to the updated performance numbers, it’s clear they’re also playing a part.

Standard Range Plus – Updated 18″ Aero Wheels

Long Range – Updated 19″ Sport Wheels

Performance – 20″ Ubertubine Wheels

Along with the wheel refresh, comes the chrome delete now standard, matching what was introduced with the Model Y.

When we compare the 3 models available now, the performance and range numbers have moved also been updated.

The Standard Range Plus features a 5.6 second, 0-100km/h time, with a top speed of 255km/h and a range of 490km (est), up from 460km.

The Long Range AWD model offers 4.4s 0-100km/h, with a top speed of 233 km/h and an improved range of 657km (est).

The Performance AWD model buys you a 0-100km/h time of just 3.3s and a top speed of 261km, while achieving a range of 628km (est).

It is clear that particularly the range of the Long Range and the performance Model 3s have been helped with the switch to new wheels.

Tesla has also taken the opportunity to update the FSD options page in the configurator, it now lists the Traffic Light and Stop sign recognition under current abilities, with City streets still on the to-do list.

The updated Tesla Model 3 is available to order right now. When it comes to price, the Model 3 is priced at:

Standard Range Plus – A$66,900 or A$72,262 drive away (VIC).

Long Range AWD – A$81,900 or A$89,717 drive away (VIC).

Performance AWD – A$90,900 or A$101,912 drive way (VIC).

In terms of options, it looks like the pain, white interior and FSD options all remain the same. It is important to remember that one of the best inclusions, a high powered wall charger, is no longer included. This is about $700 in value and can be purchased as an accessory.

If money is no object, then select the Performance model, with multi-coat red paint, white interior and the full self-driving package and you’ll pay A$121,552 to drive away (VIC).

The interior refresh also arrives, with the much-discussed, high controversial new center console update. This moves to a new setup where Tesla adds wireless charging to the phone space under the display, but removes the cover that was previously there.

The new console also continues the stitching the whole length of the center console and removes the glossy piano black finish that many complained was a fingerprint and dust magnet.

To complete the refresh, there’s also a change to USB-C ports, a great decision in 2020, with most of our accessories now supporting the updated format.

Also borrowing from the changes made to the Model Y, Tesla have also added powered tailgate or trunk to the Model 3. This responds to one of the biggest criticisms from the community and it really feels like this whole refresh is Tesla listening.

While many other automakers update their cars, often they’ll refresh it to achieve another boost in sales. The objective there feels driven solely by profit, refreshing a front bar or lights, the smallest amount possible.

What Tesla have done with this refresh of the Model 3 is make the car better, which will ultimately have the same overall outcome of driving new sales, appealing to a new audience, but a change that’s made because the new product is actually better.

Overall this is a really nice update to what was already a brilliant car. If you didn’t catch my in-depth 1-year review, please consider reading that if you’re on the fence about buying.