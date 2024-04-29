Get 50% of LG’s 240Hz, 49″ Ultrawide Monitor

If you’re like me and love a single ultrawide monitor, compared to a dual-screen setup, then LG has a great deal right now.

The LG 49GR85DC-B curved gaming monitor is a behemoth in the world of displays, boasting a staggering 49-inch display that promises to immerse you in your favourite games. Beyond the impressive size, this monitor packs a serious punch when it comes to features, making it a top contender for gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge.

It’s important to remember that chasing the dream of an ultrawide often comes at a premium price and that’s how we should frame this price tag. The monitor typically retails for A$2,799.00, but is currently on sale for $1,399.00, an impressive 50% off.

Full details of the sale are available until 8 May 2024 via the LG website.

I’ve been using a Samsung 49″ Ultrawide for a number of years now and love it. This is only 144Hz, so having a faster refresh rate, while maintaining the massive 5120×1440 resolution would offer an even better gaming experience.

When you’re not gaming, the resolution allows for lots of side-by-side applications without the pair of centred bezels, right in front of your eye line.

If you need it to, the display can facilitate 2 display inputs (side-by-side) and picture-in-picture (PIP). This lets you construct some interesting setups, like watching a movie and playing your favourite game, or view multiple windows on one large screen.

There’s no doubt the 49-inch display is substantial and you will need to make sure you have plenty of desk space or a strong monitor arm to support the weight.

To complement a wide color gamut, the LG 49GR85DC-B boasts impressive HDR 1000 certification. High Dynamic Range (HDR) displays a wider range of brightness levels compared to traditional monitors, resulting in more realistic and impactful visuals.

With HDR 1000, the LG 49GR85DC-B can produce incredibly bright highlights and deep blacks, creating a more immersive and visually striking gaming experience. Imagine the awe-inspiring spectacle of a fiery explosion or the subtle details of a dimly lit cave – the LG 49GR85DC-B renders these scenes with unparalleled clarity and realism.

To further enhance the competitive experience, the LG 49GR85DC-B is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology. This technology synchronizes the refresh rate of the monitor with the frame rate of your graphics card, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

Screen tearing occurs when the monitor and graphics card are out of sync, resulting in a visually jarring effect where the image appears to be torn in half. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensures that every frame is rendered smoothly, providing a tear-free and visually seamless gaming experience.

More information at LG.