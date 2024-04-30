Deal Alert: new $999 Motorola edge 50 pro incl $200 gift voucher, free moto buds+

It’s just after the Easter holidays and as often occurs this means a new phone launch in Australia by Motorola.

In this case it’s the $999 motorola edge 50 pro and if you buy quickly from JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman you can also get a $200 store gift card as well as free new moto buds+ (by online redemption) which is a pretty great value deal for a phone with good all-round specifications.

New accompanying moto buds+ with Sound by Bose (RRP $249) feature Hi-Res Audio, and Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation, all wrapped up in a modern, water-repellent design. They will be available in Forest Grey and Beach Sand at motorola.com.au for RRP $249.

motorola edge 50 pro is now available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty in a vegan leather finish at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Amazon and motorola.com.au for RRP $999. The motorola edge 50 pro is also available in a limited edition Moonlight Pearl online at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and motorola.com.au from 23 May.

To celebrate the launch of the motorola edge 50 pro and moto buds+ in Australia, customers who purchase a motorola edge 50 pro from any retailer in Australia will get a bonus pair of moto buds+ featuring Sound by Bose in the Forest Grey. Customers can redeem their gift on or before 31 May 2024 via motorola.com.au with their handset IMEI number and proof of purchase.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola, Greater Asia Pacific commented:

“Motorola’s mission is to bring meaningful technology to consumers, and with the motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion, we are proud to introduce AI-powered experiences and a beautiful design aesthetic. Consumers can also take advantage of our new moto ai features and Google Photos Auto Enhance to explore new ways to get creative”. “Continuing to build on our global category exclusive partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category, we are introducing the world’s first smartphone with Pantone Validated cameras and displays on our new edge devices. We are thrilled to be leading the industry in delivering authentic colours and enabling consumers to capture the world as they see it and share in the full spectrum of real-world Pantone Colours.”

Highlights of the motorola edge 50 pro include:

Charging : 125W TurboPower wired charging and 50W TurboPower wireless charging support is way ahead of the much slower charging Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones.

: 125W TurboPower wired charging and 50W TurboPower wireless charging support is way ahead of the much slower charging Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. Cameras : 50MP main camera features the widest aperture available in a smartphone (f/1.4), letting in 64% more light for better low-light performance and a soft naturally-blurred background. The 10MP 3x telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) enables users to capture subjects. There’s also a 50MP front-facing selfie camera.

: 50MP main camera features the widest aperture available in a smartphone (f/1.4), letting in 64% more light for better low-light performance and a soft naturally-blurred background. The 10MP 3x telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) enables users to capture subjects. There’s also a 50MP front-facing selfie camera. Performance and Storage : The motorola edge 50 pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

: The motorola edge 50 pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Software Updates & Warranty : the motorola edge 50 pro will arrive with Android 14 and offer 3 OS updates, 4 years of bi-monthly security updates and 24 months of warranty.

: the motorola edge 50 pro will arrive with Android 14 and offer 3 OS updates, 4 years of bi-monthly security updates and 24 months of warranty. Look and Feel : contoured edges and a sandblasted aluminium frame. The option of a vegan leather finish in Black Beauty or Luxe Lavender as well as a special edition pearl finish in Moonlight Pearl. The motorola edge 50 pro in Moonlight Pearl has been specially handcrafted in Italy, meaning every device features a unique pattern.

: contoured edges and a sandblasted aluminium frame. The option of a vegan leather finish in Black Beauty or Luxe Lavender as well as a special edition pearl finish in Moonlight Pearl. The motorola edge 50 pro in Moonlight Pearl has been specially handcrafted in Italy, meaning every device features a unique pattern. Screen : nearly borderless 6.7” pOLED display, Super HD (1220p) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

: nearly borderless 6.7” pOLED display, Super HD (1220p) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Smart Connect : a new software application that integrates the Lenovo and Motorola ecosystems, creating a unified and seamless multi-device experience. Make calls, send texts, and share files effortlessly between Lenovo and Motorola devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. Users can also easily amplify everything displayed on their phones onto a bigger screen for more space to work and play.

: a new software application that integrates the Lenovo and Motorola ecosystems, creating a unified and seamless multi-device experience. Make calls, send texts, and share files effortlessly between Lenovo and Motorola devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. Users can also easily amplify everything displayed on their phones onto a bigger screen for more space to work and play. Protection : IP68 underwater and dust protection giving users peace of mind when they are out and about

: IP68 underwater and dust protection giving users peace of mind when they are out and about Style Sync: users can extend personal style to their device by capturing and uploading a picture of their outfit, or an interesting pattern, to generate matching wallpapers and device themes.

users can extend personal style to their device by capturing and uploading a picture of their outfit, or an interesting pattern, to generate matching wallpapers and device themes. Pantone Validated camera and display : world’s first smartphone with a Pantone Validated camera and display developed in conjunction with Pantone colour scientists. Pantone SkinTone Validation assures that what users capture with the camera, or see on the display, truly represents the vast authentic spectrum of human skin tones.

: world’s first smartphone with a Pantone Validated camera and display developed in conjunction with Pantone colour scientists. Pantone SkinTone Validation assures that what users capture with the camera, or see on the display, truly represents the vast authentic spectrum of human skin tones. Audio: support for Dolby Atmos immersive sound through the device and Dolby Head Tracking when paired with the new moto buds+. Two large stereo speakers for a crisp and clear sound using Snapdragon Sound technology to ensure seamless Bluetooth audio experience free of lag or glitches.

In a future update, users will also be able to access enhanced AI editing tools, directly on the phone through Google Photos, Motorola’s native gallery application for photos and videos. These features include Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.