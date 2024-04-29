OPPO Pad Neo launched in Australia: $449 gets you large 11.4″ screen, speedy 33W charging, 128GB storage

OPPO Australia has announced a new mid-range Android tablet. The OPPO Pad Neo is available today for $449 direct from OPPO Australia, with an optional protective Smart Case ($59.99).

At this price point the OPPO Pad Neo (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) enters a crowded and competitive market where the iPad 9th Gen (64GB) and Samsung A9+ (128GB) are similarly priced.

Interestingly each brand has chosen a different screen ratio, the iPad is 4:3, Samsung A9+ is 16:10 and the Oppo is 7:5.

OPPO says the 11.4″ Pad Neo has the largest eye friendly screen in it’s price range, with quad speakers feat Dolby Atmos. Screen resolution is 2408 x 1720 resolution at a density of 260PPI and peak brightness is 400 nits.

OPPO says the Pad Neo prioritises well-being with hardware-level low blue light technology and a smart colour temperature adjustment mode to help reduce eyestrain and minimise disruption to sleep patterns caused by over-exposure to blue screen light.

The screen is also the first to receive Circadian Friendly and Full Care Display 2.0 certifications from TÜV Rheinland in recognition of it’s eye-friendly experience that goes beyond industry standards.

When the Pad Neo is placed near a compatible OPPO phone (ColorOS 13.1 or a later version), the two devices can automatically connect to unlock a suite of cross-device features that can be used synchronised on both the tablet and phone side.

Content Sync allows users to receive photos, videos, or screenshots captured on their phone in real-time on the OPPO Pad Neo. Connected devices can even be used to copy text on one device and seamlessly paste it directly from the clipboard of another.

Users can also take advantage of the Screen Mirroring feature to mirror their phone’s display on the tablet, unlocking the complete capabilities of apps and experiences that were previously limited by a smaller screen.

One area where OPPO has always been a leader in mobile device industry is fast charging speed and the Pad Neo doesn’t disappoint with a 33W SUPERVOOC flash charger and a large 8,000mAh battery. In comparison the Samsung A9+ charges at 15W and the iPad 9th gen at 20W.

Rounding out the specs, the MediaTek Helio G99 performance is a bit of an unknown as I haven’t used a device with it before, there are dual 8MP front and rear cameras and a microSDXC expandable storage slot.