Porsche’s first big EV effort, the Taycan, sold 20,015 in 2020

Porsche has announced their 2020 global delivery numbers and the big news is the number of all-electric Taycans sold.

In 2020, the Porsche Tayan global deliveries totaled 20,015 for the electric sports car. Porsche says those numbers were despite a six-week stop to production just as the new model was ramping up and many markets were planning local launches.

With a premium price point, the number of people buying at that level is obviously limited. In Australia, the Taycan 4S costs A$209,000 up to the top Turbo S variant, costs a massive $364,024 driveaway.

Something else to consider is the competition. Tesla’s Model S, starts a A$141,317 (driveaway) which seems like a bargain in comparison. While the entry level models have the same 250km/hr top speed, the 0-100km is 0.2s less on the Tesla, and the range is just 365km, unless you opt for the A$13,690 option to get the Performance Battery Plus which increases that to 414km. Tesla’s Long Range Plus (the entry level Model S), comes with 722km of range.

Clearly Tesla are dominating in EV sales, delivering a massive 499,550 in 2020, with Model S/X accounting for 57,039 of those sales. It is a shame Tesla doesn’t separate the two, but even if we assumed 50% of both (28,519.5 units), Tesla Model S easily outsold the Taycan.

Here’s the kicker, Tesla recently starting taking reservations for the Plaid version which comes with 840km of range, 320km/hr top speed and a 0-100 time of 2.1s.

The big problem for Porsche is the new top spec Model S costs just A$237,970 out the door, just $28k more than their base price and a whopping A$126,054 less than the Turbo S.

This means you’d really, really have to love that badge to choose a slower car, that has less range and costs more and lacks the technology to achieve autonomous driving.

Porsche also heavily promoted the Taycan as a track monster and did quite well, achieving faster lap times than the Model S. The problem is, most drivers, including Porsche drivers, love cruising on city streets and many will never take it to the track.

By comparison, to other Porsche vehicles, The Cayenne led demand at 92,860 sales, an increase of one percent compared with the previous year. With ICE variants still outselling Porsche’s big EV project by more than 4.6x, there’s clearly a long way to go to electrify the brand.

Two-door sports cars were also very popular with a total of 21,784 vehicles from the 718 model lines, 6% more than in the previous year. Deliveries of the iconic Porsche 911 totaled 34,328.

Fortunately Porsche actually break out Australian sales (we wish Tesla would do the same). Porsche Cars Australia delivered 4,243 vehicles in 2020, a 2% increase compared to 4,161 sales in 2019. Sales per model were:

718 Cayman = 164;

718 Boxster = 82;

911 = 431;

Macan = 2,158,

Cayenne wagon = 791;

Cayenne Coupe = 594;

Panamera = 23.

Despite being originally scheduled for a Australian release in December 2020, that got pushed to early 2021, as such there are no Taycan’s on that sales list for Australia.