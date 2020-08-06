Review: 2020 LG 65 CX OLED TV

After recently reviewing LG’s new 2020 NanoCell TV, it was a great opportunity to back-to-back that with their premium OLED TV. Naturally, the top-end models come with bigger price tags, so the question really is, what are you getting for the extra money?

With both TVs being 65″ in size, the biggest difference between the two is really the display technology. The CX model comes from LG’s OLED line of TVs and to say the black levels are amazing would be an understatement. In a dark room, the black areas of the screen are really indistinguishable from the surrounding room and the wall behind it.

Unlike LED backlighting, OLED has no light emitted where the image contains black areas, the pixel itself is not illuminated. This precise level of control over the display’s illumination, means you get a different viewing experience.

As humans, we can be easily distracted and taken out of immersive experiences like watching movies, when things aren’t right. When a scene is shot in a dark environment and you notice the screen is grey, when it should be black, it takes your focus away from the cinematography, the suspense, the storyline and the score.

Something that surprised me the most with this display is just how bright it could go. Most of the review was conducted in our Rumpus and while it can be light controlled, plenty of viewing was done during the day with the blinds open. Even with sunlight beaming into the room from 2 sets of windows, the OLED was still really visible and offered up an incredible colour spectrum.