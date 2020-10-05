Review: Huawei MateBook 14

The display on the MateBook 14 is definitely bright and vibrant, great colour, but one of the best attributes is the 3:2 aspect ratio of the display. This is certainly not unique in the industry, with Microsoft’s SurfaceBook also sharing the same aspect ratio. The reason this is a big deal is the extra vertical resolution provides more space for viewing web pages, or productivity software like Adobe’s Photoshop, or Premiere. This display features a 2K resolution of 2160 x 1440, has 300 Nits of brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

Like the MateBook X, Huawei has positioned the camera in the keyboard, which enables them to minimise the bezels around the screen, achieving a 90% screen to body ratio.

Huawei continues to use the power button as a fingerprint reader that is Windows Hello compatible. This means you can wake the device and authenticate into Windows with a single button press. This was intentionally positioned outside the keyboard to avoid accidental presses.

When it comes to I/O ports, these include a USB 2.0 + USB3.0 port on the right side of the body, with the left featuring a USB-C port, full-sized HDMI and 3.5mm audio jack. This is a decent set of ports, however I would have loved to see another USB-C port, given we’re in the later stages of 2020, and most of my peripherals are now switched over to USB-C.

When it comes to that camera in the keyboard, this move was primarily a response to customer privacy concerns. We see this from a number of manufacturers, with HP now including hardware camera covers in many of their models. We saw Dell try a lower-angle camera in the XPS and received plenty of feedback the angle wasn’t great and I feel the same is true with this camera. It’s a nice solution to the privacy challenge, but positioning a camera that low, means you need to position your laptop not at desk height, but find a way to raise it up.

When it comes to charging the MateBook 14, Huawei include a fairly sizeable charger, but the tradeoff in size, is that you get a 65W USB-C fast charger, this will charge your laptop to 50% in just 30 minutes. If you’ve ever been to an all-day conference, you’ve likely been nervous about making it through the day. If you could charge up at lunch, that stress would be mitigated thanks to this fast charging.

In terms of battery life, Huawei use a 56 Wh battery, which they say is good for as much as 14.7hrs of 1080p video playback. While I never found a need to play video for almost 15 hours straight, I found that I was able to get through the day with moderate use, so unless you plan on heavy workloads, you’ll likely make it through the day without a charge. Huawei predicts you’ll get 13.6hrs of Office Work, in my testing, I found it to be closer to 10-11hrs, still far more than the regular 8hr day.

Huawei Share is back with the MateBook 14. This means you can tap a Huawei smartphone like the P40 Pro, and have photos transfer wirelessly to the laptop for editing and sharing.