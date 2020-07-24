Review: Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro, the hotspot for up to 30 devices with mmWave support

The device is about the size of a shorter, thicker smartphone which means it’s actually fairly pocketable. While I expect most to throw this in a bag, it would be possible to throw your laptop under your arm, this in your pocket and head to our for a coffee.

Given 5G is fairly energy intensive, a decent part of the size and weight are attributed to the fairly sizable (4,500mAh) battery inside. The upside is that battery will last as much as 9 hours when supplying internet to multiple devices and as a really impressive standby time of up to 400 hours, more than 2 weeks.

Connecting to the device can be done on Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ax using 2.4 GHz, or 802.11 a/n/ac/ax on 5 GHz. While the headline feature is certainly 5G speeds, if you happen to find yourself in a location where on 4G, or even 3G is available, the device automatically fails back to those networks.

It is worth remembering that Telstra are shutting off their 3G network in 2024. I think it’s fairly safe to say that in 4 years from now, we’ll all have forgotten about 3G and 5G will blanket most of areas in Australia.

In design, this is very different than Telstra’s first 5G device, the HTC 5G Hub, that I reviewed back in March. That device actually ran Android and it’s touchscreen made it like a mini tablet.

The Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro is simply a hotspot, so lacks many of the features of the HTC device. On the touchscreen, you can configure settings like the hotspot name and password, along with configuring the number of simultaneous devices that can connect on each frequency (by default it’s 15 on each 2.4GHz and 15 on 5GHz.

Obviously you need to secure the device, in the event you ever left it behind, so there’s an ability to set a pin to access the device settings.

The main screen typically displays details of your data usage and how many days you have remaining in the month. This allows you to monitor the usage quickly and easily.

Finally, the device also supports Wi-Fi 6 technology, which means the speed coming into the device is broadcast to Wi-Fi 6 compatible laptops and phones, with the highest possible performance, maximising the resulting upload and download speeds you receive.