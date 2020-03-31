Review: HTC 5G hub on Telstra’s growing 5G network

As you can see from the performance tests, your experience with 5G will differ dramatically based on where you are. The growth in the coverage map since launch is seriously impressive for a regional locaiton like Albury Wodonga, something replicated down the east coast of Australia. This shows Telstra are committed to having the best 5G network in the country and are getting after building it as soon as possible.

This progress in just a few months, gives me hope that we’ll have fairly universal coverage in the next 12-18 months. While the world is crazy right now, most of us are consuming more data than ever as we’re working from home. It is worth noting that faster speeds mean you’ll burn through that data cap faster. This really answers one of the most important questions I had about living and breathing on 5G and the potential it has to replace your home NBN connection.

Personally I have an unlimited FTTP internet plan with Aussie Broadband. Given this, I hadn’t really considered how much data I’m using each month. Logging in to check my account revealled that we average around 200GB of combined download/upload per month. So for what we pay $99 per month for, we’d have to pay much, much more to have the same experience on 5G. Each household will have different calculations to make, but I still think 5G data caps need to grow to make it a real competitor to the NBN.

Telstra’s 5G speeds are really impressive, as much as 726Mbps down, making it more than 7x the speeds I get on 4G. Now let’s talk about why someone would need that performance. Essentially you don’t. Sure there’s the occasional Netflix movie download you’d like to happen instantly, but generally things are already pretty fast at 100Mbps.

5G speeds are really best leveraged either by multiple people, across multiple devices (up to 20), or for multitasking. This means you could have the latest documents syncing back to OneDrive or SharePoint, while downloading a Netflix movie and watching a YouTube video and running TweetDeck, Email and doing Windows Updates. If you’re the kind of power user that’s short on time and needs all this at once, then perhaps you can convince your boss to buy one for you.

I strongly recommend the HTC 5G Hub if you find a way to afford the cost of the 5G plan. It really is neat device in a really well engineered form factor that makes me really eager to have 5G in my next phone. Despite not yet having 5G coverage at home in Killara, it’s likely not far away which makes me really excited about the future. If you live or work (probably the same place now), in a 5G coverage area, you do have another option for connecting and that’s always appreciated.