Review: Zoomo Sport eBike

The Zoomo Sport eBike offers a long list of great features that should help you decide between this bike and others on the market. There are some really unique features on offer here and depending on your needs for an eBike, this may indeed best suit your needs.

Large payload

One of the most functional feature is the integrated rear rack that provides a massive carrying capacity of up to 40kg. This is as much as double the industry standard, which should attract those working in the commercial delivery industry. If you’re considering the bike for personal use, you can be assured that strapping on a backpack will be no problem.

The bike comes with a removable strap which helps secure your load to the rear rack and after using it for a few trips, it actually works really well. This uses a clip system that could easily see alternative covers like nets or even weatherproof covers. The top plate is easily removed with 4 screws and that will undoubtedly unlock a slew of 3rd party accessories. I could definitely see a closed case that houses laptops, or space for a jacket. Other alternatives like a shopping basket would be helpful for stowing groceries and a babyseat attachment is obvious.

Security build-in

The bike features integrated smart security technology which Zoomo has included to prevent theft and makes the Sport virtually unstealable. There’s an integrated motor lock, RFID key activation, and GPS tracking. This means to unlock the bike, you’d have to have your security token stolen, which if worn around your neck, seems unlikely. As more bikes get out to the market and the word spreads, criminals will understand that stealing the bike is useless as they will be unable to ride it and therefore sell it without the RFID key. In the event it is stolen, a GPS location is able to be tracked thanks to an embedded sim card which we’re told works across mobile networks and is included in the price.

Brakes

Imagine your speeding through the city and a car opens their door into the bike lane. You need to stop immediately and as you grab both handles to engage the brakes, you’ll find the dual hydraulic disc brakes provide amazing stopping power, no matter the weather or the terrain.

Premium build

The bike feels premium, with a matte black finish (also available in white), all the framework is connected by very tight, uniform welds. When you ride the Zoomo Sport, the frame feels strong and capable, and everything from the seat, to the aluminium front suspension, puncture-resistant are all robust for use years into the future.

5 levels of Pedal Assist

When you’re riding, you’ll have a choice of 9 gears and 5 level pedal assist. While that sounds like a complex combination, it really does feel pretty natural after just a few minutes of riding. Once you’ve moved up and down the power assist modes, sped up, slowed down, shifted through the gears, there’s something in your brain that clicks and it makes sense. I found that I could leave pedal assist largely alone during a ride, just shift down gears prior to slowing down, then the electric motor will really assist you to accelerate out of a corner or intersection.

OTA Updates

As good as this bike is today, it will get better over time. I’m used to this concept from my Tesla Model 3, but to have the same opportunity with your eBike, really helps to give confidence the bike will be ready for the challenges of tomorrow. With a connected bike, there are lots of options to add new features and while Zoomo offer GPS tracking and Zoomo Recovery today, they are committing to offer crash detection, remote locking and many more features in the future.

During an interview with Mina Nada, the Zoomo CEO, I was able to confirm a mobile app is on the way.