Jaguar Land Rover signs BlackBerry in technology partnership, will run future version of QNX

BlackBerry and Jaguar Land Rover have announced the 2 companies have entered into a multi-year agreement. This new agreement will see the pair collaborate and develop technology for the next-generation of vehicles. BlackBerry will license its QNX platform and Certicom technology (software and hardware solutions along with over 450 patents) to Jaguar Land Rover.

This agreement goes deep with the inclusion of a team of Blackberry engineers to support in the development of new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) modules. The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system.

Vehicle Engineering Director at Jaguar Land Rover, Dave Nesbitt said,

“Working with BlackBerry will enable us to develop the safe and secure next-generation connected car our customers want. Together with BlackBerry engineers, we will be able to access the most dynamic and up-to-date software to ensure the highest security required for our connected vehicles.”

SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry, John Wall said,

“We are at a pivotal moment, where innovative automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, are realizing they need to take an active role in defining the software architecture for their vehicles.

Connected and autonomous vehicles will react and drive based on rich data. Our platforms help process data efficiently and keep it secure and trusted. We are incredibly honored to work with Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to our teams working hand in hand to deliver an enhanced driving experience for their customers.”