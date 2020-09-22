Tesla Battery Day live blog

Ordering a Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y

Welcome to our liveblog for Tesla’s Battery Day event. Technically named the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day, we all know why you’re here. Updates will appear newest at the top.

7:11AM: Musk highlighted the Model Y launch went well, the best so far. Tesla was the first US company in about the last century, to reach volume production. He re-iterated just how hard it is to scale production – possible a point valuable for any competing startups should take note of.

Musk went on to talk about their efforts to deliver the cheapest solar in the US and 4 quarters of profit.

7:10AM: Musk is reflecting on the past, Shanghai went from dirt to producing vehicles in 15 months. Says the Shanghai factory will continue to scale, could produce a million vehicles per year.

7:08AM: Elon is now on stage.. the crowd honk in applause. Modern times. Musk is now

7:07AM: Tesla will file the results of the voting with the SEC, within the next 4 business days. Now it’s time for Elon.

7:04AM: As comments and voting continues, here’s some more shots of that gorgeous roadster (and savage Semi).

7:00AM: Shareholders speaking (3 minutes at a time) where they’re raising workforce issues, even human rights violations in Tesla’s supply chain. Specifically Cobalt in the Republic of Congo, which we expect Elon Musk will announce they are moving away from during the battery part of today’s event.

6:51AM: Stockholders demanded Tesla start advertising. Tesla board recommend that stockholders vote against this. As we know, Tesla are battery constrained, not demand constrained, so this doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Tesla shareholders are attending (and voting) in their Model 3, looking up to a big screen.. due to COVID19 restrictions. Pretty safe.

6:49AM: Voting has commenced. Most have already voted, but some in-person voting occurred. Just FYI, I am not a Tesla Shareholder.

6:44AM: Tesla Chairman (and Australian), Robyn M. Denholm delivering a welcome message (remotely). A big thanks to shareholders, as well as a welcome to new board member, Hiromichi Mizuno.

Hiromichi Mizuno has been a member of Board since April 2020. Mr. Mizuno’s entire career has been in finance and investment, spanning Tokyo, New York, London, Hong Kong and Silicon Valley. Most recently, Mr. Mizuno served as Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, which is the largest pension fund in the world with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management.

6:43AM: We’re now underway, getting a rundown of the agenda. Shareholder side of things will be up first, with 7 items to vote on, then Elon and the Battery Day begins.

6:41AM: Here’s a couple of Tweets from the those attending the event, looks like the Cybertruck, Cyberquad and Roadster are all there.

6:37AM: As expected, we’re running on Elon time here, so fashionably late as normal. Still no audio on the livestream. Should be starting soon.

6:30AM: The live stream has just gone live, you can watch it directly here. The stream is showing shots of the Freemont factory, inside the production line, nothing new yet.

Now we’re into Tesla’s tutorial videos, showing off dog mode, Smart Summon.

Next we have a collection of videos from Tesla media assets. Here’s the first shot (and definitely not the last) of the Tesla Semi today.