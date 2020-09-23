During Tesla’s Battery Day event this morning (read our live blog here), Elon Musk revealed a new variant to the Tesla Model S. The new Plaid version features a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The car now takes the title of the quickest 0-100 km/h and quarter mile acceleration of any production car ever. The Model S Plaid accelerates to 100km/hr in under 2.1 seconds and goes on to do a 9.0 second flat quarter mile time.

The standing quarter time is important to take back, as electric rival Lucid Motors recently showcased their car doing a 9.1s quarter mile. It seems Tesla likes being on top.

This is also the longest range we’ve seen in a Tesla, with more than 840km (Est). That improves on the Long Range variant which achieves 730km (NEDC).

Deliveries of the Plaid Model S will begin in late 2021 in the US, so don’t be surprised if this falls into 2022 before we see in on Australian roads (or tracks).

Now for the price.

Model S Long Range – $124,990 (plus on-roads)

Model S Performance – $139,990 (plus on-roads)

Model S Plaid – $189,990 (plus on-roads).

This makes the driveaway price (in VIC) to a mega A$237,970 and of course you can option up from there for larger wheels, different paint, different interior and FSD.

That base price includes a massive 34,590 of Luxury Car Tax and a total of A$45,105 of on-road costs. If you want the top model, with all the options, you’re up for A$266,412.

While that does sound steep, it’s worthwhile remembering, that was close to the price of the original Tesla Model S P90D I reviewed back in 2016.

If you’re keen, you can order a Model S Plaid version using our referral link and grab some free Supercharging.