During Tesla’s Battery Day event this morning (read our live blog here), Elon Musk revealed a new variant to the Tesla Model S. The new Plaid version features a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.
The car now takes the title of the quickest 0-100 km/h and quarter mile acceleration of any production car ever. The Model S Plaid accelerates to 100km/hr in under 2.1 seconds and goes on to do a 9.0 second flat quarter mile time.
The standing quarter time is important to take back, as electric rival Lucid Motors recently showcased their car doing a 9.1s quarter mile. It seems Tesla likes being on top.
This is also the longest range we’ve seen in a Tesla, with more than 840km (Est). That improves on the Long Range variant which achieves 730km (NEDC).
Deliveries of the Plaid Model S will begin in late 2021 in the US, so don’t be surprised if this falls into 2022 before we see in on Australian roads (or tracks).
Now for the price.
- Model S Long Range – $124,990 (plus on-roads)
- Model S Performance – $139,990 (plus on-roads)
- Model S Plaid – $189,990 (plus on-roads).
This makes the driveaway price (in VIC) to a mega A$237,970 and of course you can option up from there for larger wheels, different paint, different interior and FSD.
That base price includes a massive 34,590 of Luxury Car Tax and a total of A$45,105 of on-road costs. If you want the top model, with all the options, you’re up for A$266,412.
While that does sound steep, it’s worthwhile remembering, that was close to the price of the original Tesla Model S P90D I reviewed back in 2016.
If you’re keen, you can order a Model S Plaid version using our referral link and grab some free Supercharging.