Tesla drops Premium Connectivity Package in Australia to A$9.99pm

If you own a Tesla, you now have to decide if you want to subscribe to the Premium Connectivity Package.

One of Tesla’s biggest strengths is its connectivity, and if you’d like continue enjoying Live traffic visualizations, Satellite view on Maps, Video Streaming (Netflix, YouTube, Twitch), Music Streaming (Spotify and TuneIn), Caraoke and browsing the web, you’ll have to pay for it.

Tesla has today updated their pricing in Australia for the Premium Connectivity package that enables these features using the built-in SIM in the car.

Originally priced at A$16.99pm, some like @AusTeslaOwners believed that was too expensive for the features on offer and I tend to agree, especially considering the entire Netflix catalogue could be had on multiple devices for a similar price.

Elon responded and agreed the price was too expensive. Today, less than a week later, that price adjustment has been made and Australians can buy Premium connectivity for A$9.99/m. There doesn’t appear to be any movement on the $100 per year suggestion.

You’re right, will fix — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2020

For those wondering what happens if you subscribe now, but your free Premium Connectivity period doesn’t end for a few months.. I’m happy to report that hitting the ‘Subscribe’ button respects that date.

When I purchased my Model 3 Performance (stealth), there was nothing on the website that suggested Premium Connectivity had any limitations, however the website was later updated to display a 12 month free trial with the Performance variant. I discussed it ahead of delivery, but was told that was basically a website error.

That issue aside, I think the value for money is there at $10 per month, if you don’t, you can cancel at any time.

Those who ordered a Model 3 with Premium Interior on or before June 30, 2018 has free Premium Connectivity.

I took delivery of my Model 3 on September 30th, 2019, so my Premium Connectivity Subscription doesn’t start until October 1st this year.

For those who purchased a SR+ or Long-Range variant of the Model 3, they received officially a 1-month free trial of premium connectivity, however that was actually provided for a number of months before the premium connectivity package was released.

Subscribing to Premium Connectivity can be done through the account page on the website, however as Tesla continues to move into subscription services, you’ll be able to also upgrade through their mobile app.