Tesla now upselling Solar and Powerwall with Model 3 purchases

The Tesla Model 3 order page went live just over a week ago and already we have a change. Now when you reach step 5, the Payment, you’ll now see a new ‘Home Energy Upgrade’ option.

This upsell promotes one of Tesla’s other properties, Powerwall battery storage and Solar to potential customers.

The change to now offer the upsell of a quote on solar (from a non-Tesla provider + Tesla Powerwall) indicates that they are once again confident they can deliver the supply necessary for Australia.

Produce and store your own clean energy to power your home and charge your car, day and night.

Elon Musk recently explained that the ramp up of Model 3 product required basically all the battery cells that were being produced by Tesla. This left their Powerwall department undersupplied, even taking the extreme step of buying battery cells from other suppliers to fulfill demand.

Anyone who’s actually tried to purchase a Powerwall or Powerwall 2 would know of lengthy delays in the process.

When it comes to Solar, Tesla in the US have solar panels that they sell directly to consumers, thanks to their acquisition of Solar City back in 2016. As yet the company hasn’t brought their solar products to Australia, but would be a welcome introduction should they decide to enter the ultra competitive market.

Having solar panels on the roof, a Powerwall 2 on the wall and an electric car in the garage is the ultimate dream for a renewable lifestyle and far lower electricity bills.

As always, if you’re thinking of buying a Tesla? Please use our unique referral link for free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054. We also have a Tesla Hub where you can stay on top of all the latest Tesla news.